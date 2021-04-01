George Rooks: Cedar Lake, Sherry’s Lake open

Howdy folks—The pay lakes are open now. Cedar Lake is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sherry’s Lake is open seven days a week from 7 AM till 5 PM if the weather is OK. They have trout and channel catfish in the lake. I imagine the big catfish just lay there with their big mouth open and the trout swim in. I don’t know if that really happens, but I have always said that.

In roaming around Bethel, I saw the flowers starting to bloom, especially the Easter lilies. I noticed that folks are planting vegetables for spring. Bill said his radishes are starting to grow along with his lettuce. There is nothing like fresh items to eat so get your items planted so you can have fresh vegetables to eat.

We had a Grange meeting and for the program it was show and tell. Several of the Grangers had items. One had a picture album of folks that have long ago gone on to be with the Lord. There were several different items. It was good to see those pictures.

I was talking to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton and he said there were several folks going fishing and they are catching crappie, channel catfish, sauger, bluegills and bass. Now the crappie and bluegill are my favorite fish to eat. The crappie are starting to school up so they can spawn. They are catching them in the lake from 2 feet down to 6 feet. The lake is close to winter pool and the temperature is 50°. By April 1 they will bring the lake up to summer pool. People are starting to camp and fish.

Now for you birdwatchers – go to the Afton side of the lake or to the side where the saddle dam is and look for the Eagles. I was told a fellow that lives on Macedonia Road saw two eagles sitting in a tree. He was told by some lady that they saw three young eagles flying with a couple eagles and imagine that it was the mom and dad.

Well folks, it is spring-time and time to be planning and planting items in your garden. You can get tomato plants from Grant’s Greenhouse. As I have written about before, use the walls of water to put around the tomato plants and you can expect ripe tomatoes in June. I have written about using old tractor tires to garden inn. Take a sharp knife and some water to dip the knife in and cut the outside rim out and tap it down in the tire. Then put wood chips in the bottom and then put good soil in to fill to the top. You might put sprinkle some lime over the top and water good. Then set your plants in the tire. You can plant tomatoes, green beans, onions, radishes, and others. This depends on how many tires you get. You can use truck tires the same way. Now is the time to be planting these items. If you have a nice bed to plant lettuce in and if you have a nice place to stir the ground up, plant some sunflowers. The birds really enjoy the sunflower seeds and it is great to watch them get the seeds and twist the seed around in their beak before swallowing the seed. If you plant cucumbers put up a trellis so the plant can climb and it is easier to pick the cucumbers. Now remember if you are using wood chips don’t use any that came from treated wood only trees.

Mrs. Margene Pride’s daughter brought me a lot of history of the Old Bethel Church and names of veterans buried there. I sure appreciate this history. There was also info that showed the name of John Collins being the preacher that started the old church.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …