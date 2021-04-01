Rick Houser: A well-planned fish story

I find it very interesting just where a story can come from. They can just be made up or it might have been something that happened a hundred years ago and has been passed down ever since. In the story I was told it was somewhere in between. As a matter of fact this story I am about to tell happened fifty years ago this very month.

My mom was a school teacher and I am sure I have mentioned this in prior writings. She taught kindergarten and fourth grade and even the seventh grade. As a matter of fact, I recall how mom conducted her classes, as I was a member of her seventh grade class. Along with the teaching of what was in the books we were given to learn from mom was one to ask students questions that were intended to get a child to think of an answer on their very own. She was a strong believer in attempting to cause the mind to be able to think on a wider and larger level.

So one day in her fourth grade class at Moscow on a March day mom stepped in front of the class and said, “Now class just what would you do if I were to give you two hundred dollars?” So since this was back in 1971 two hundred went much further than today and I am surprised mom used a figure that high as she was very frugal with her money So after giving the class the what if question she began I guess with the head of a row and then went one by one to the answers she was hoping would be creative and thought provoking but most of all just where would the mind of a nine year old go.

In time she reached the desk of one Gerald “Hoss “Kidd who smiled and looked at mom and said “If I had two hundred dollars I would go and buy fishing things like a pole and tackle an things on hooks and a reel and then I would spend the rest of my life on the river fishing and catching the biggest fish in the world and after I caught the fish I would eat some and sell some. In addition, when I made enough money I would buy a boat, go further out and catch more fish and eat some and sell some, and make even more money and I would keep on until I was rich. The End”

Now to my mom this was the most interesting one she heard from her class that day. The young man delivered to her a plan that was not only a fun plan but also one that had a positive end to it and all the time he was having fun and eating well also. My mom read the story to my dad that evening and dad who had a real liking for fish stories to begin with said it was really a good story. At the time dad was a Clermont County Commissioner and he happened to tell Tom Fortney a writer for the Cincinnati Post Time Star at that time about the what if two hundred story and Tom liked it so much he placed it the paper one day in March about the fish story of a nine year old and how he had it all planned out.

The reason I am writing this now is that his sister Cindy Davis wrote to me about her brother and the story and along with that enclosed a copy of the article it had appeared in fifty years before. Until I read her letter, I had never heard this story or that dad had got it into the newspaper. These days Gerald is retired from working for the village of New Richmond where he put in many years. It also is my understanding that he has always enjoyed fishing but of late, he has placed it on hold.

After I read the letter, the article, and his excitement of being the topic in the newspaper, I could not help but oblige “Hoss” another time in the paper. My mom was a writer also and had a book published which I guess gave me the itch to try my hand at writing and I do love putting to pen topics of interest and enjoyment to a reader. I feel what I reported fits that bill very well. It also must be a pretty good sister who would take the time to fill her brother’s wish. To that, I will say “good job Cindy.

As a boy, I loved fishing also. I never had as good a plan as Gerald did but it still was enjoyable. I feel that as the spring moves forward the desire to cast a line in some water with a worm on a hook fastened to it is almost impassable to pass up. I know I have three grandsons who have a large pond rightbehind their house and they are hooked (no pun intended) and they do catch a good-sized fish from time to time.

Since Gerald has lived the majority of his life near to the great Ohio River it would be no wonder that he liked to fish but in his what if statement he not only said he would catch many fish but also they would be big fish and his optimism was to a degree of being positive. I guess that might be of more certainty at the age of nine than when we become an adult. This old world can rattle our assuredness as we venture more and more into it. Maybe that was what got mom’s attention as she was a person who always approached life with the positive approach and to see that in a person that gave her a feeling that yes there are folks who don’t say why but instead ask just why not. Therefore, Gerald even though it has been over fifty years now your response is stills a good one. Thanks!

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If you are interested in reading more of his stories they can be found in his books ‘There are Places to Remember” and’ Memories ARE from the Heart.” He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com or mail to P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.