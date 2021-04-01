The Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty serves a unique role in providing valuable afterschool programs to Ohio’s youth that enable them to achieve great futures. Every day, Clubs provide children and teens a safe space to go during out-of-school hours, giving them access to opportunities and experiences that can change and save their lives. This work has been made even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m Nii-Shidaa Adjei and I’ve been a member of the Boys and Girls Club since I was in the seventh grade. Since then, I’ve experienced five years of members and staff coming and going, a new building, and a few other very memorable highlights.

In the past few years, I’ve been involved in multiple activities and clubs. One of the most memorable and fun “clubs” I’ve been involved with is Keystone. We do community service and donate to charities. We recently donated to Animal Friends Humane Society a few weeks back and we’re planning a huge clothing drive for Matthew 25 Ministries. I really enjoy being part of Keystone since it helps me feel closer to my community and it helps me understand how little acts of service can make a big impact on people’s lives. Last year, Keystone went to Hope’s Closet, which is a non-profit that helps foster children get clothes. When Keystone went to Hope’s Closet to organize clothes that were brought in, I felt like I was doing something special. Not only do I get the experience of someone working in a non-profit, but we also were able to have a hands-on activity. It really impacted how I felt about The Club because it wasn’t the place I just went to after school anymore. It was a pillar of my community and I’m proud of that.

Not only does The Club have great activities, but it also has an amazing group of staff members in it. I have developed a camaraderie with lots of staff members at The Club. I’ve also had the opportunity to meet a bunch of fellow students who I’ve personally bonded with, especially over several games of pool and games of basketball in the gym. The Club showed me that there can be friendships out of school and that I should be more open to friendships outside of my comfort zone. I even met my best friend at The Club and we still speak to this day.

I really appreciate what this place has really done for me. It’s been a good half-decade and I’m honestly going to miss The Club when I graduate in the spring of 2022. I’ve been shown how to improve myself, what I can do for my community, and how to tell my future kids that they’re at that phase where they’re the most

annoying things on the planet and they need to see the error in their ways. This place will always hold a special place in my heart and maybe, one day, I’ll come back and be a staff member and teach the things that previous staff members have taught me.

Support from Ohio’s leaders and local community members is critical to ensure Ohio’s youth can continue to achieve great futures. That is why Club members like me and state legislators like State Senator George Lang are going to participate in the April 2021 Ohio Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs State Summit. The State Summit will help make it clear why we should invest in our community by investing in our youth. I asked Senator Lang about our Clubs and he said:

“Boys & Girls Clubs help families, communities, and Ohio’s economy. They fill the gap between school and home. They provide a welcoming, positive environment where children and teens have fun, participate in life-changing programs and experiences, and prepare themselves for college and career success. I am proud to support afterschool opportunities like the Boys and Girls Clubs because they have an impact in our local communities, especially for working families who rely on Boys & Girls Clubs as a means to be employed full-time.”

I thank readers for their continued support of the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty and encourage you to check out our State Summit. You can visit bgcohio.org for more information.

About Ohio Boys & Girls Clubs of West Chester/Liberty

Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty has been a staple in the community since opening their doors in 2014. The Club has grown from serving 40 members to serving 771 youth ages 7-18 in the community last year alone. Even through the pandemic, The Club sees an average of 100 members per day after school and hopes to serve 200 members this summer. Learn more at www.bgcwcl.org.

About Ohio Boys & Girls Clubs of Ohio

Boys & Girls Clubs in Ohio serve nearly 44,000 youth across the state. That’s more than any other organization outside of public schools. Our 66 sites offer programs and resources in 26 cities and towns to kids that need it most. We provide new experiences every day that give kids hope, and 57% of alumni surveyed nationally say the Clubs actually saved their life. Learn more at https://www.bgcohio.org/.