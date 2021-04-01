A crucial element of a veteran receiving their earned compensation for the disability they received while serving in the military is the Compensation and Pensions (C&P) examination. Without the C&P medical exam, the veteran’s disability claim could not be evaluated or processed for a level of service-connected disability. The individual most injured by the delay in the C&P exams is the veteran!

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, in January of 2020 the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reported a 125-day Wait Backlog on C&P exams of 77,000 cases. In April of 2020, the VA reported that there were over 230,000 total C&P examination requests (including those on the 125-day Wait Backlog) in the system.

In February of 2021, the C&P medical exams, just in the 125-day Wait Backlog category, tripled to 212,000 cases resulting in a substantial increase of 275%.

Contributing to the backlog of C&P examinations were several questionable decisions that the VA made before and during the pandemic. For example, the former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie delayed processing Blue Water Navy Vietnam veterans’ disability claims until January 1, 2020, fearing a large number of claims being filed. These veterans have been waiting decades to file their disability claims.

During the first week of April of 2020, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) suspended its in-person medical examinations for C&P claims or transitioned them to telehealth by phone or online. After a state of emergency was declared (for the pandemic) and states enacted stay-at-home orders, veterans cancelled their C&P exam appointments.

At times, the private sector providers also cancelled appointments. Later, several of these veterans were later told that their claims were denied because the veterans were no-shows for their exams.

On May 28, 2020, the VHA resumed in-person C&P exams in VA locations where it was determined safe to do so. However, in October of 2020, the VHA issued new instructions that all C&P exams would be assigned to the private sector. Several Senators and Representatives questioned the wisdom of that decision and felt that private medical contractors were to be used to supplement the existing VHA C&P exam system, not eliminate it.

According to VA instructions, a VHA Contract Medical Examiner would then be in touch with the veterans to schedule their examinations. Previously, the private sector physicians had been performing 60% of all C&P exams.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria sent a list of pertinent questions to former VA Secretary Wilkie asking how many VHA C&P examiner jobs the VA would eliminate and whether those employees would be able to remain at the agency in some capacity.

She also wanted to know whether the VHA has considered maintaining in-house exams for veterans suffering from Gulf War illnesses, military sexual trauma, and traumatic brain injury- all conditions unique to veterans and that often call for specialists.

The Representative requested a response to her questions by November 16, 2020. I have found no indication that the VA responded to the questions posed by the Congresswoman.

In 2018, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) had recommended that the Veterans Benefit Administration (VBA) research to see if medical contractors are meeting quality and timeliness standards. GAO Representative Elizabeth Curda stated the VBA had been on GAO’s “high-risk list since 2003,” in part because of the wait-times for disability claims and the failure to implement recommendations.

In 2020, two years later, Congresswoman Luria indicated that the VA has failed to implement the GAO’s recommendations and “failure to implement these recommendations raises concerns about its (VA) ability to oversee contractors as they increase their workload from 60% of C&P examinations to nearly 100%.”

The House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Congressman Mark Takano stated, “VA needs to show leadership in the midst of this crisis by showing preparedness.” The number of backlogged claims “are alarming, but that doesn’t mean we can rush back to normal without a plan in place and that plan should address the mounting backlog without sacrificing quality.”

My Analysis: In February of 2021, the VA reported that 212,000 veterans are waiting more than 125 days for their C&P examinations. The C&P exam is not the end of the VA disability claim process, but just the start. There are many other steps before a VA determination on a disability rating claim is made.

The previous VA Secretary made several questionable decisions which have negatively impacted the processing of the C&P exams and added to the existing backlog. Fortunately, some of these decisions can be reversed.

For example, the private sector physicians were almost overburdened just trying to perform 60% of all the C&P exams. Yet, the VHA discontinued performing C&P exams at VA facilities and shifted the remaining 40% of these exams to the private sector physicians. Re-instating the C&P exams at VA facilities with VHA staffs should reduce the backlog.

I would recommend three long-range strategies to reduce the backlog. First, the VA should develop a workable plan to address the backlog situation as Rep. Takano suggested. The plan should be developed in 90-120 days. Once a plan is developed it should be implemented, knowing that changes will occur periodically.

Second, I would recommend the new VA Secretary should include the major Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), such as the Disabled American Veterans, (DAV), on future decisions that impact veterans. The VSOs should be considered as “stakeholders at the table” with the VA Secretary in enacting policies that affect veterans.

Third, the new VA Secretary should work closely with both the Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees. Representative Luria has already stated she wanted to work closely with VA Secretary Denis McDonough about the backlog problem.

“I’m really looking forward to having the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs come before the committee and get some bottom-line answers, like, what do you need? What do you need from Congress to get the right workforce, the right number of people, and be able to cut into this?” Rep. Luria said.

In 2021, the VA will spend $133.8 billion on C&P exams and benefits. This is a more than 7% (percent) increase over 2020. “VA’s insight is critical if we are to determine the best way forward on this issue,” said Rep. Mike Bost.

Representative Bost was a recipient of the DAV’s 2021 Outstanding House Legislator of the Year Award, signifying his commitment to veterans’ issues, such as addressing the C&P exam backlog.

The millions of veterans who rely on C&P exams to access benefits deserve a system that works quickly and effectively. The 356,000 veterans, who have already filed their disability claims for their C&P medical examinations, depend on prompt action from the new VA leadership.

The backlog for the C&P medical examinations must be addressed by the VA Secretary Denis McDonough soon. Congress, together with the VSOs, must continue to monitor the situation for our veterans and take appropriate action.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran. He is the current State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).