George Rooks: Roaming around Bethel

Howdy folks—I was talking to Lorreta Blevins last Sunday and she said saw a group of turkeys that had about 30 in it. Then a deer just about ran into the side of her car. She was telling someone at church about this and he had the same thing happened to him. It won’t be long before the deer are having their babies. The wild turkeys will start to build their nests and the coyotes will sure have some good eating when the turkeys lay their eggs and after the eggs hatch. You can hear the coyotes young start yelping and looking for some young turkeys. A feller I built a martin house for, told me he saw eight or nine Martins in the house. A couple years ago he saw a squirrel climb the pole and there was a bunch of Martins that took after the squirrel and ran it into the woods.

While roaming around Bethel I have seen the tulips and other flowers coming up and by golly they are pretty. The Shepherd’s Place will have another craft show on March 27, at 9 AM till 3 PM. On March 19, from 6:30 till 10:30 they had boys night. Robin has a night for the girls also on a different date. The Shepherd’s Place was presented a check from Park National Bank for $3,300 to pay for three months rent. The organization has been good to the Shepherd’s Place. Robin does a super job of running the place with all the volunteers. They are to be thanked! I was down to the Bethel Feed and they had a fine looking cat sitting on the counter. I stopped to pet it and it got on my lap and sat there for a little while. It finally jumped back on the counter.

I had a noon meal at Frisch’s on Thursday with Paula and her sister and her sister’s friend. It was wonderful to have a meal with them. Of course, I had shrimp, slaw and coffee. Paula had her favorite chili and onion rings.

I was riding around today and saw lots of flowers. The Easter lilies are starting to bloom and they are so pretty. Several other kinds of flowers are blooming as well. I saw squirrels back by my place and they are getting used to me and the buggy. I can get probably 10 to 15 feet from them.

I talked to Bill and he was over at Danny Grant’s Greenhouse and got some tomatoes and other plants. They were growing good and he set them out. Danny has set plants out in the greenhouse on State Route 131. He also has cucumber plants and they are doing good.

I talked to Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton and he said the lake is just about down to winter pool. The US Army Corps of Engineers dropped it from summer pool down so if there is a small amount of rain it won’t be any problem. Mike said the fishing is real good. The folks are really eager to go fishing. They are catching crappie, bass, catfish, bluegills and sauger. One feller caught a catfish that was 5 feet long. Mike said he measured it. He said he has plenty of bait and fishing tackle. Everything the fisherman needs. Mike said the lake is in pretty good shape and the temperature is just about right for the fish to bite. They are from 4 feet down to 8 feet. Mike’s granddaughters are still hitting him up for a dollar. He took one of them looking for antlers and they found four pair. That thrilled his granddaughters.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …