John Plahovinsak: VBA policy changes negatively impacts veterans

Veterans depend on honest and fair policies and procedures established by the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) in the processing of their disability compensation claims and appeals. In the past, the VBA, one of the three branches of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), has worked in harmony with Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), like the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), in implementing laws enacted by Congress. The VSOs combined represent over 3 million veterans.

However, in April of 2020, the VBA’s Undersecretary for Benefits Dr. Paul Lawrence announced a policy decision that will negatively impact veterans in the claims and appeal processes. The decision was: “VA will end the practice of allowing veteran representatives, attorneys, or their agents to have a 48-hour review period before a decision is promulgated.”

This arbitrary decision was made without discussing the overall ramifications with the VSOs. This decision also violated an existing VBA policy that had been in effect for over 70 years. Previously, on February 18, 2020, the VA published a proposed rule to limit representative (VSOs) access to veterans’ electronic files in the Veterans Benefits Management System.

The VBA’s own Adjudication Procedures Manual M21-1 allowed accredited VSOs, like the DAV, a review period of 48 hours for disability claims decisions of veterans that the VSOs represented. In the 48-hour period, the VSOs had the opportunity to notify the VBA of any obvious errors before a final decision was rendered by the VBA.

If the initial VBA decision contained incorrect dates of grants, incorrect evaluations, missing evidence pages, incorrect denial of benefits or other mistakes, the VSOs could then notify the VBA before the final decision was made.

For example, if the VBA made a typographical error and typed a 20% disability rating, when the medical evaluation supported a 60% disability rating, the veteran would be forced to submit an appeal to the VBA. Because of the lengthy appeal process and massive backlog of existing appeals, the simple typographical error correction by the VBA may take over a year to correct.

In order to reverse the VBA’s decision, Senator Jon Tester introduced S. 3761, The Veterans Claim Transparency Act, which had 20 cosponsors. Representative Colin Allred introduced the companion House version of the Senate Bill, H.R. 7443, which had 36 cosponsors including Ohio Representatives Marcy Kaptur and Joyce Beatty.

The sole purpose of both bills was to have the VA restore the 48-hour review period for accredited VSOs for disability claims decisions. Neither S. 3761 nor H.R. 7443 passed in the 116th Congressional Session, which ended in January of 2021. Both bills will have to be re-introduced in the next 117th Congressional Session. The former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie could have rescinded the VBA’s 48-hour decision during his tenure, but chose not to take any action.

The VA Deputy Executive Director of Compensation Services, Laurine Carson, defended the VA’s decision during a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs. According to Deputy Carson, “the review process created a disparity between the veterans who are represented and those who weren’t. About 32% of veterans take advantage of the review process.”

Carson also stated that the 48-hour review period would cause delays in payments to veterans. In addition, the reviews would invite “comments of all varieties” and would “delay every type of benefits determination.” The VA later wrote that “re-installing the review period would cost at least at least $65 million the first year for additional staff, new information technology and a new program office.”

Congressman Colin Allred said the VA response was “wholly inadequate” and “very hard to make sense of. These organizations (VSOs) that exist solely for the purpose of benefitting veterans have come to you, told you this decision (elimination of the 48-hour review) would make it harder for them to get veterans the benefits they’re owed. You’re aware of that and you did it anyway.”

Senator Jon Tester was graphic in his assessment of the VA’s position. “VA’s recent move to eliminate the 48-hour review rule is a thumb in the eye to any veteran relying on professional assistance to navigate the complicated claims review process, especially during this trying time.”

Senator Joe Manchin said, “The result of the rule change is more costly appeals and delays for our Veterans who need and deserve their benefits. Our veterans deserve a voice, and this legislation ensures that everyone who wants representation can have it.”

Senator John Boozman stated “Restoring the VA’s practice of allowing veteran service representatives time to review benefits claims will help prevent errors and ensure a timely and fair process.” Senator Jeanne Shaheen commented “This is a commonsense bill that would help ensure our veterans receive the full benefits they’re entitled to and result in a more efficient VA process.” Senators Maggie Hassan, Richard Blumenthal and Mazie Hirono also made statements in restoring the 48-hour review process.

Eight accredited VSOs urged former VA Secretary Robert Wilkie to reconsider the VBA’s decision to eliminate the 48-hour review period. They later requested former President Donald Trump to intervene and restore the review period. Their efforts were futile. Now, the legislation must be re-introduced in the new 117th Congressional Session, passed by both the House of Representatives and Senate and then enacted into law.

My Analysis: The VA failed to perform their “due diligence” in making their decision. They failed to incorporate the VSOs in their planning before reversing the existing 70-year-old policy. The VA’s performance in defending their decision before the House Subcommittee Hearing was disastrous, and I agree with Congressman Allred that all the reasons the VA cited for their decision at the hearing were “very hard to make sense of.”

For example, thousands of disability claims are over one year old, so why would two extra days to make sure the claim is accurate matter? Why would the VA need an additional $65 million for new staff and a new program office if the review period is re-instated? Why discriminate against veterans that use VSOs for the claim submittals? The VA alleges the claim submittal process is now completely computerized, so why is transmitting the initial VA decision to VSOs a chore?

Re-instating the 48-hour VSO review process is not a big deal. It can be accomplished by a letter from the new VA Secretary to the VBA or a letter from the President urging the new VA Secretary to consider the re-instatement. Finally, it can be accomplished by our elected Senators and Representatives passing legislation forcing the VA to re-instate the 48-hour review process.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the other accredited VSOs, need to get the review process re-instated. I firmly agree with Senator Tester that the VA’s “move to eliminate the 48-hour review rule is a thumb in the eye to any veteran.” The DAV and other VSOs need to get this issue fixed for our disabled veterans!

For additional information on the VA’s elimination of the 48-hour Review Rule, please contact John Plahovinsak at plahovinsak@msn.com.

John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran. He is the current State Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County).