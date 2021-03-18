Submitted by Catholic Rural Life.

Once again, the Catholic Rural Life Conference of St. Martin Deanery would like to honor Catholic families who have farmed and nurtured the same land for 100 years or more. Presentation of the awards will be made at the Fall Farm Mass. To qualify, the owner must be a practicing Catholic, the farm must be located in St. Martin Deanery and a copy of the original deed needs to be attached to the application form and submitted by May 28, 2021. Applications can be obtained here. Questions may be referred to Marilyn Fryer at 937-378-4583.