Williamsburg native leads HUB International office for Columbus area

The name on the outside may have changed, but the faces inside have remained the same.

The recently acquired Preferred Benefits Services Agency by HUB International Limited of Chicago is now HUB HDH Columbus. The office, located on the outskirts of Ohio’s capital at 611 S. Sandusky St. in Delaware, is now part of HUB International, the fifth-largest full-service insurance brokerage in the world.

Leading the Columbus office is Jason Bainum, senior vice president, who brings 11 years of insurance and consulting experience to the HUB team. Bainum is laser-focused on employee benefits insurance consulting, as well as helping employers maximize their attraction and retention of top talent.

The Williamsburg, Ohio, native enjoys working with employers of all sizes and industries and providing them with the best resources that will enhance and benefit their businesses.

“My goal is always to treat clients in a way that is unique and personal, and aligns with their objectives,” Bainum said, adding that he is excited to be part of the growing employee benefits team in the region.

A graduate of Capital University where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration, Bainum holds certification as a Healthcare Reform Specialist.

Growing up in Williamsburg, Bainum credits his small-town upbringing with instilling in him the importance of work ethic, faith and family. He also embraced his hometown’s proximity to Cincinnati and its sports teams. An avid fan of the Bengals – a loyalty that he admits can be “rough and torturous” at times – Bainum continues that sports dedication in his adopted home of Columbus, where he and wife Brittany live with their three children.

Chet Rhoads, president of HUB HDH headquartered in Pittsburgh, said Bainum is “a great addition to our growing employee benefits team in the region.”

“Our clients will benefit immensely from the depth and breadth of his experience and expertise,” Rhoads noted.