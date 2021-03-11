Howdy folks—I had a surprise at the Lions Club meeting on Monday night March 1. The Van Scyocs presented me an emble of the Lions club. I have been a member for 50 years and Ruth Ann joined in 1986 or 87, the first year ladies could join. The 50 years of Lions work has been great. Ruth Ann was secretary for several years along with me being president several times. The Lions Club is a wonderful organization and the biggest organization in the world. The clubs do so much. Their motto is “We serve the world over.”

I talked to Wendy and Mike at the Boars Head Bait Shop at Afton. Mike said there was one fisherman that got on the lake on Tuesday with the water up in the parking lot on the Afton side. He didn’t know if he had caught any fish but the lake is up.

Paul’s daughter brought her down on Monday, March 1, so we could eat dinner together. It had been several weeks since we had seen each other. She hadn’t changed. We had food delivered from Grammas Pizza here in Bethel and it was great. Then on Wednesday, March 3, the Senior Services bus picked me up at 1 PM to take me over to the Board of Health to get my second Covid shot. I rode my scooter up in the bus and the driver fastened it down and I sat in one of the seats. This is a service the Senior Services has and it is great. The lady asked my name and there was a deputy sheriff standing there and he said “this is the Ole Fisherman.” There were a lot of people there getting their shots and there were a lot of folks using walkers. The bus that Clermont Senior Services have to take people different places is a blessing.

We will have a Grange meeting on Friday, March 5, in the Grange Hall in Nickelsville. This is the first one we have had in several months. I am the master and it will be good to see all the people and hear how they have been during this pandemic. I have talked to about all of them and they seem to be OK.

I was talking to Dan and he said his brother-in-law and friend were fishing by the Ohio River at Neville standing on a dirt mound and they caught a blue catfish that weighed 78 pounds. They also just caught several smaller catfish. The mound was several feet above the river. Dan said they were using 50-pound fishing line. I bet it gave him a good fight.

I talked to Bill and he said he will have vine ripened tomatoes and cucumbers from the Grants Greenhouse. They are just now planting the tomato and cucumber plants at the greenhouse on State Route 131 above Williams Corner. The young lady at the Grants Farm Greenhouse is planting all kinds of flowers so keep a watch on the Grants Greenhouse. Danny said they hope to set some tomatoes out next week.

I went over to the Shepherds Place this morning to visit the crafters and they sure had plenty of wonderful items to sell. It was good to see the folks that have been there before and the lady that does a lot of baking and it is good. Robin does a super job of taking care of this place.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …