Just at a time when Ohio employers who are hard hit by the pandemic downturn are seeking to hire or promote workers with upgraded job skills, fewer Ohioans may be seeking the advanced, career-boosting education they need. That’s the conclusion reported by the National College Attainment Network, a nonprofit advocacy center that tracks application rates for state and federal college aid.

Their conclusion from recent data: in Ohio and other states, at least 10 percent fewer high school students and their families are applying for scholarships and loans compared to the pre-pandemic application cycle.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic toll has disrupted so much of Ohioans’ day-to-day lives, many families have been forced to re-juggle their finances and reconsider plans for the future. Faced with uncertainty and financial pressures, they also know that the path to a good-paying career requires a college degree or other form of post-secondary certification. Sadly, too many folks facing this dilemma don’t realize there are financial aids available to help them or that there’s a free, online application process for accessing those aids.

That process starts with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA, an online site that is the gateway to federal student aid – and many state programs as well. The deadline for federal aid for the current academic year (2020-21) is June 30, 2021. Applications for the 2021-22 academic year are available now and should be completed by October 1, 2021, in order to meet both Ohio and federal deadlines for financial assistance. By submitting the FAFSA before October 1, Ohio residents will be simultaneously applying for the Ohio College Opportunity Grant, which can further offset the cost of tuition.

By filing a FAFSA, an adult student or a younger student’s family can show how their financial situation merits a grant or other aid to help with costs at most colleges and universities here in Ohio or nationwide. Even better, in many states – including Ohio – the FAFSA form is also the starting place for state-supported college aid and a range of other assistance. In fact, at my own institution, Western Governors University Ohio, a high percentage of our students are receiving some sort of financial aid, scholarship, or loan – much of which started with FAFSA.

That’s why I join other Ohio educators applauding Governor Mike DeWine for recently allocating $3.5 million to fund the development of a statewide strategy to improve completion of the FAFSA, boosting student-aid applications that have dropped due to the pandemic. And the governor’s farsighted proposal to ensure that every high school senior in the state has a FAFSA application on file before they graduate would qualify many thousands more Ohio students for financial aid.

Concerns about affording the cost of a college education are understandable at any time. But today, with an uncertain economy and job losses, it’s an even more serious concern. Despite these pressures, it’s amazing to me that so many Ohioans – for whatever reason – are failing to apply for state and federal financial aid that’s just waiting to be claimed – aid that would make their own or their loved one’s college dreams possible. In fact, at the current trend of aid likely going unclaimed, millions of dollars from federal aid programs alone could be left on the table this year.

Sadly, this may happen because families and adult degree-seekers are unaware of the process to claim those dollars. Even worse, many who could use that aid will dawdle and let deadlines pass or even choose to sit on the sidelines. Multiplied statewide, bad or misinformed choices like these are making it more difficult for an entire generation of Ohioans to earn the degrees they’ll need in an increasingly skills-reliant jobs market.

We can’t let this sad trend continue if we hope to see Ohio’s economy recover from the pandemic slow down, because we know that job creators of every type – large corporations and small-business entrepreneurs alike – increasingly require a workforce of men and women with high-level skills needed to meet the needs of today’s technology-intense economy.

There is no doubt that our economy will recover from the pandemic slowdown and most families will get back on their feet. But a fast and full recovery hinges on the educational attainment levels of our workforce – young people just entering the jobs market as well as older workers seeking to “upskill” and enhance their careers. If that happens, we will have successfully met Ohio’s most daunting economic challenge since the Great Depression, and we’ll all be better prepared for whatever new challenges lie ahead.

K. L. Allen is chancellor of WGU Ohio, the state affiliate of online, nonprofit Western Governors University.