ArtWorks now hiring youth, artists for spring projects

ArtWorks is now hiring youth apprentices, ages 14-21, and teaching staff, ages 22 and up, for an expanded Spring season of art projects. This year marks the organization’s 25th year of providing jobs for young people in the area. Applications are now being accepted for jobs involving painting, community engagement, sewing and design.

Because the City of Cincinnati has increased funding for ArtWorks’ spring employment program, the organization is able to offer its largest number of Spring opportunities with a total of 68 youth jobs for 19 projects.

“We thank the City of Cincinnati for expanding its support of ArtWorks this spring,” said Sydney Fine, senior director of Impact. “With this investment, we’re able to provide young people with life-changing after-school employment opportunities that also contribute to our region’s vibrancy. These opportunities can be lifechanging for many of our apprentices, allowing them to contribute to the household income. An ArtWorks apprenticeship also provides young people the opportunity to grow their professional skills, make new friendships, and increase their community and civic pride.”

Beyond art making, youth apprentices learn job-ready skills in communication, collaboration, problem-solving, creative thinking, goal management, and social capital. Last year, 96 percent of apprentices made meaningful gains in three or more of these areas. Apprentice wages start at $10.88 per hour.

“The team at ArtWorks is thrilled that for 25 years, we’ve been able to employ young people with meaningful creative jobs throughout the region,” Fine said. “We’ve had nearly 4,000 young people get paid to create art since 1996, and we’re proud to be able to employ more apprentices during yet another unpredictable year.”

In addition to hiring for apprentices, applications also are open for professional artists to lead these creative projects. Artists can apply for these opportunities: lead teaching artist, teaching artist and junior teaching artist. Teaching artist wages start at$16.35 per hour.

ArtWorks is currently recruiting for several projects, including for a community engagement project involving the upcoming Fountain of Life mural by Holly Risch to be installed later this year at Cincinnati Children’s. The apprentices will be incorporating individual paintings from patients, ages 10 and older, onto the mural, which was painted last summer on parachute cloth.

ArtWorks has changed its apprentice application process for 2021 and will now post job opportunities through the year, reviewing applications on a rolling basis. See all open opportunities at ArtWorksCincinnati.org. ArtWorks will be holding its next virtual informational session for apprentice opportunities on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 pm online. Additional info sessions can be found on the organization’s website.

About ArtWorks

ArtWorks is an award-winning Greater Cincinnati nonprofit that transforms people and places through investments in creativity. The organization collaborates with community organizations and residents, businesses, governments, foundations and nonprofits to build creative works of art that bolster the region’s global reputation as an arts destination. ArtWorks employs professional artists who inspire and mentor diverse teams of youth, ages 14-21, helping them build 21st century career-readiness skills. These teams have completed more than 12,500 public and private art projects in its 25 years, including more than 200 permanent outdoor murals. Learn more at ArtWorksCincinnati.org.