OhioMeansJobs one-stop virtual career fair on March 9

Submitted by the county.

The OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) One-Stop’s for Employment & Career Services are holding a Virtual Career Fair that will be held on March 9, 2021 from 10am to 2pm. The event is primarily for Butler, Clermont and Warren County residents, through Brazen.com and hosted by OH-Zone and the BCW|Workforce.

The goal is to help Ohioans find employment so regional employers can reach a qualified and motivated workforce – especially residents whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19.

Co-sponsors for the event include: Workforce Investment Board of Butler|Clermont|Warren (WIBBCW) and HireBoom!

“This virtual career fair will help us further our mission to successfully connect the area’s employers with qualified job seekers,” said Stacy Sheffield, Executive Director of the BCW|Workforce, which is operated by the WIBBCW.

This fully virtual, online event will feature several Ohio companies with a variety of local job opportunities in the Southwest Ohio area. Participating employers will have virtual booths featuring open positions at varying experience levels.

Job seekers are encouraged to register for the event and upload their resumes early. This allows them to display their qualifications, explore available opportunities, learn more about participating companies, and sign up for helpful reminders prior to the event.

On the day of the event, job seekers can login to brazen.com to chat or speak with multiple participating employers, from their computers or mobile devices.

Job Seekers can register for the OH•Zone event at https://hireboom.work/ohzone12.