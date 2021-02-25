Submitted by Great Oaks.

Nineteen West Clermont students are headed to state competition after a strong showing in virtual regional business and marketing events. They were among the top finishers in regional competition sponsored by DECA, the student business organization.

The students are part of the business and marketing program offered through a partnership between Great Oaks Career Campuses and West Clermont High School.

The state qualifiers are:

Dylan Kritz, first place, Business Finance Series

Dakota Phillips, first place, Principles of Finance

Chloe Stringer, second place, Start-Up Business Plan

Blake Bauer, second place, Accounting Applications Series

William Mills, second place, Automotive Services Marketing Series

Mobeen Sumra, second place, Entrepreneurship Series

Madeline Downs, second place, Human Resources Management Series

Ashley Ebert, second place, Marketing Communication Series

Collin Combs, second place, Quick Service Restaurant Management Series

Audrey Czerwinski, second place, Retail Merchandising Series

Samuel Kegg, second place, Start-Up Business Plan

Dustin Mccune, third, Entrepreneurship Series

Howard Bingham, third, Food Marketing Series

Amara Long, third, Marketing Communication Series

Shrey Patel, third, Quick Service Restaurant Management Series

Reece Hampton and Payton Willenbrink , third, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making

Sara Coyne and Aubrey Hall, third, Marketing Management Team Decision Making

The competitors had to make a recorded presentation that dealt with human relations problem solving, selling, promotion, economic concepts, management decision making, pricing, product development, planning marketing strategies, customer service problem solving or a combination of the above. They also took a one-hundred question multiple choice test on marketing and business concepts.

The top qualifiers advance to the DECA State Career Development Conference during March, with a chance to qualify for national competition.

DECA is an international organization for students in business and marketing.