Submitted by the United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

‘Tis the season for preparing taxes and United Way of Greater Cincinnati not only wants to help you save money, it needs volunteers to help generate those savings.

United Way helped 8,000 people avoid more than $2 million in tax filing fees last year, while collecting more than $12 million in refunds!

“Many hard-working people in our region either don’t get the refund they deserve or they lose some of their refund by paying someone to do their taxes, even forfeiting some of their return to get it quickly,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “We have skilled tax preparers who not only help you get all the money you should, but they can file and get your refund in a matter of days. Don’t pay someone to do what we can do for free.”

Those with low to moderate incomes who live in the Greater Cincinnati area qualify. In limited cases, income restrictions may apply based on total income and family size. Filers save approximately $250 in prep fees. They can receive more, too. Tax professionals ensure those who qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit receive their full refund and, this year, make sure they qualify for stimulus payments.

United Way partners with the Internal Revenue Service and many local sites. There are more filing options than ever this year, with several in-person and virtual ways to complete taxes. Please check out United Way’s free tax prep webpage for complete information on free tax prep.

You’ll also find a list of tax prep sites so you can select the one nearest you. United Way needs volunteers to help those sites run smoothly. Greeters/screeners help community members – – in a safe, socially distanced environment — complete intake paperwork to start the preparation process.

They are the first point of contact and ensure taxpayers complete the intake process, are in-scope of free tax services and bring all required documents to complete their return.

This role is crucial to ensuring a smooth and efficient flow at each of our tax sites. Volunteers must pass an Intake/Interview & Quality Review exam and Volunteer Standards of Conduct exam. Visit the free tax prep webpage to learn more and click here to volunteer.