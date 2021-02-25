Submitted by Ring Real Estate.

Congratulations to Ring Real Estate’s Broker, Jill C. Ring, who has earned the Commitment to Excellence Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. This endorsement goes to brokers who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 11 core areas of real estate practice including trust and integrity, data privacy, and client service.

This endorsement not only demonstrates Jill’s dedication to the satisfaction of her clients by showing her continued commitment to conducting herself at the highest level of professionalism and standards possible, but to her entire brokerage, as she mentors her agents and guides them to be the best they can be.

Jill is licensed in Ohio and Kentucky and serves as a Director to the Southern Ohio Association of Realtors and is an active member of the Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors. She can be reached by calling or texting 937-213-3313 or calling Ring Real Estate at 937-378-3800.