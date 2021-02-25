Submitted by Gold Star Chili

Lent is here, which means many Cincinnatians will abstain from eating meat on Fridays, but it doesn’t mean you have to rely solely on fish as a Friday meal solution. Gold Star has set out to ensure the region can still enjoy a Cincinnati favorite as a meatless option this Lenten season and all year long. Trust us, this Chili is beyond your wildest veggie dreams.

Available in all area restaurants, Gold Star’s Vegetarian Chili looks and tastes like the original family recipe, but without the meat. Just like Gold Star’s original chili, our Vegetarian Chili is made in small batches, with plant-based BEYOND MEAT®️ and authentic Cincinnati-style chili flavor and Gold Star’s famous 13-spice profile.

Whether you like your chili on a 3-Way or a Chili Cheese Sandwich, Gold Star’s Vegetarian Chili is a delicious option for vegetarians and those looking for meatless options both during the Lenten season and beyond. So, skip bundling up the kids for this Friday’s fish fry and let Gold Star take care of your family’s Lenten dinner. Who knows, Gold Star’s Vegetarian Chili just might be a dish your family will be craving year-round!