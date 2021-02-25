Submitted by Ashland University.

Danielle Bushman of Batavia, OH was named to the Ashland University Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.

Bushman is majoring in hospitality management.

She is the daughter of Lisa Bushman. Bushman is a 2018 graduate of Batavia High School.

