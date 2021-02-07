A handful of Clermont County boys basketball teams will be sticking closer to home come sectional tournament time.

Four of the nine county schools were seeded into sectionals at either West Clermont or Western Brown, while one squad travels to Monroe, three head to Mason and the remaining team competes at Lakota West.

Milford drew the highest Division I seed out of any county school. The No. 20 Eagles will face off against Eastern Cincinnati Conference rival Loveland, the No. 21 seed, at West Clermont on Friday, February 19. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

With a win, Milford would advance to take on the No. 5 seed, Lakota East. That game would be held at West Clermont on Tuesday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wolves drew the No. 26 seed. They visit Lakota West to take on the No. 7 Mason Comets. Tipoff for that game is slated to be held at 7:30 p.m. on February 19.

A West Clermont victory would send the Wolves to a sectional final matchup against either No. 6 Walnut Hills or No. 24 Talawanda on February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Goshen drew the No. 30 seed in Division I. The Warriors face No. 2 St. Xavier at West Clermont on Saturday, February 20 at 3:30 p.m.

The winner of that game faces the No. 28 seed, Colerain, on Wednesday, February 24 at 5 p.m.

All three of Clermont County’s Division II teams are scheduled to compete in Mason. Batavia earned the highest seed of the bunch, 10th overall. The No. 10 Bulldogs open the tournament against No. 11 Aiken on Saturday, February 20 at 12 p.m.

A win would put Batavia against either No. 14 Blanchester or No. 7 Bishop Fenwick on February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 New Richmond drew a first-round bye. The Lions face either No. 19 Clinton-Massie or top-ranked McNicholas High School on February 23 at 5 p.m.

Like the Lions, Bethel-Tate also took a first-round bye. The No. 17 Tigers battle No. 3 Woodward or No. 18 Norwood on Thursday, February 25 at 5 p.m.

Two Clermont County teams will compete at Western Brown in the Division III sectional.

No.16 Williamsburg is scheduled to face No. 10 East Clinton on February 20 at noon. Should the Wildcats win that matchup, Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference National Division foe Clermont Northeastern awaits on February 23 at 5 p.m.

The Rockets drew the No. 18 seed in the tournament and took a first-round bye.

The No. 3 Felicity-Franklin Cardinals also took a first-round bye. Felicity is currently scheduled to begin play in the Division IV sectional tournament at 7:30 p.m. on February 23 against either No. 5 Fayetteville or No. 7 Lockland. The game is scheduled to be played at Taylor High School.

Additionally, one Clermont County girls basketball team saw their tournament schedule change last week.

The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats were originally slated to host Deer Park at Fairfield High School on Saturday, February 13 at 10 a.m, but the time and venue for that game appear to have changed.

According to the Southwest District website, Williamsburg will now battle Deer Park at the Fairfield Freshman School on Monday, February 15 at 6 p.m.