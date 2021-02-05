Locals shine at SBAAC Junior High wrestling meet

A total of 10 teams from the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference traveled to Clermont Northeastern High School last weekend for the SBAAC Middle School tournament.

Several locals placed in the event, leading to strong finishes in the team standings.

Clinton-Massie won the overall team title with 126.5 points. Western Brown placed second at 114, followed by Goshen (110).

New Richmond (81 points) finished in fifth place, just ahead of Batavia (79.5 points). Williamsburg (71.5 points) finished ninth in the team standings, with CNE (43 points) in 10th.

Goshen’s Kevin Foster placed second at 86 pounds. Foster fell to Clinton-Massie’s Evan Jett via pin in 56 seconds during the championship match.

Batavia’s Owen Heitman finished third, having fallen to Jett 15-0.

Williamsburg’s Joey Morriss won the 92-pound title. Morriss pinned Goshen’s Brayden Beckstedt in 3:31 in the championship match.

New Richmond’s Charley Jones placed first at 98 pounds. Jones won all three of her matches via pin, finishing off a run through the tournament with a pin of Goshen’s Carson Kessen in 1:56.

CNE’s Edward Holmberg placed fourth, falling to Wilmington’s Darius Stewart via pin in 1:30 during the third-place match.

New Richmond’s Jacob Fisher placed third at 104 pounds. Fisher defeated Wiliamsburg’s Ryan Hager 4-2 in the third-place bout.

Goshen’s River Leadmon earned the 110-pound championship. Leadmon pinned his first opponent before winning his next two bouts via decision.

An 8-2 win over Western Brown’s Bill Reese gave Leadmon the title.

Williamsburg’s Aiden Greene placed second at 110 pounds. Greene fell to Wilmington’s Ty Stuckey 11-5 in the third-place match.

New Richmond’s Silas Jacob won the 116-pound championship. Jacob pinned CNE’s Christian Henslee in 39 seconds to advance to the championship final. He won that match by pinning Western Brown’s Camden Cunningham in 2:35.

Henslee would place fourth in the tournament. He fell to Goshen’s Zach Greger 10-3 in the third-place match.

Two locals placed at 122 pounds. New Richmond’s Cam Burge finished second, while Williamsburg’s Aiden Daniel placed third.

Burge was pinned by Blanchester’s Zack Mussleman in 2:33 during the championship match. Daniel defeated Clinton-Massie’s Dillon Mounce 4-1 in the third-place contest.

Batavia’s Evan Whitaker finished third at 128 pounds. Whitaker defeated Goshen’s Ethan Richardson in the third-place bout via pin (1:10).

Another Bulldog won the title at 134 pounds. Riley Shelton pinned all three of his opponents, capping off a 3-0 tournament with a pin of East Clinton’s Colton Brockman in 1:10 to win the title.

Goshen’s Connor Hogel finished fourth at 142 pounds. Hogel won his first match, pinning CNE’s Robbie Ferguson in one minute. He then fell to eventual champion Hunter Monds from Clinton-Massie in the championship semifinals.

Western Brown’s Colten Purdy pinned Hogel in 2:50 to win the third-place match.

CNE’s Hayden Sparks placed second at 150 pounds. Sparks pinned Goshen’s Evan Parker in 1:00 to advance to the title match. Clinton-Massie’s Brian Singer pinned Sparks in 1:03 to take the crown.

Parker would place fourth. Batavia’s Cade Maynard pinned Parker in 52 seconds to earn the third-place nod.

Williamsburg’s Jack Hollins won the title in the 160-pound class. Collins pinned Blanchester’s Connor Begley (3:41), CNE’s Jackson Luman (39 seconds) and Goshen’s Ashton Grundy (3:39) to win the class.

New Richmond’s Jaxx Wilson placed fourth. He pinned Luman in 1:55 but dropped the third-place bout to Begley.

Batavia’s Elliott Thompson didn’t earn one of the top two seeds in the 172-pound class, but he placed second nonetheless. Thompson defeated CNE’s Josh Groeber via pin in 51 seconds to advance to the championship bout. Western Brown’s Arlo Propeck won that match via pin (2:03).

Groeber placed third. He defeated top-ranked Matt Fawley from Clinton-Massie 6-5 in the first round of the championship bracket, then clipped Fawley again 5-4 to win the third-place rematch.

Goshen’s Landen Fischer finished fourth at 205 pounds. Fischer won two of his four matches via pin but fell to Western Brown’s Riley Crawford in the third-place matchup.

Batavia’s Jay Dawson placed third at 245 pounds. Dawson pinned Western Brown’s Brayden Debord in 46 seconds to clinch the spot.