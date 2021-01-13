Submitted by UC Clermont.

UC Clermont College’s paralegal program will offer four free virtual legal clinics to local residents in the coming months.

The clinics, sponsored by a grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation, offer clients the opportunity to receive professional legal assistance, with local attorneys providing support alongside UC Clermont paralegal students and faculty members. And for the paralegal students participating, the events offer priceless practical experience.

“Our paralegal students get hands-on experience helping real-world clients,” said David Myers, paralegal instructor and clinic director. “This kind of experiential learning provides our students with more marketable skills, increased confidence, improved job prospects and greater professional success. Plus, the UC Clermont Legal Clinics directly serve the local community and its residents, improving access to justice and giving a hand-up to those who need it most during these challenging times.”

Because of COVID-19, the format of the clinics is currently virtual, which helps the program reach clients in counties east of Cincinnati, such as Clermont, Brown and Highland, as well as across Ohio. Residents there sometimes experience economic and geographic barriers to accessing legal services, Myers said.

Upcoming clinic dates and topics (details can also be found here):

Thursday, Feb. 4, 6:30-8 p.m.: Advance Directives (living wills and powers of attorney)

Thursday, March 4, 6:30-8 p.m.: Unemployment (new applications and stalled applications in progress)

Thursday, March 25, 6:30-8 p.m.: Advance Directives (living wills and powers of attorney)

Thursday, April 15, 6:30-8 p.m.: Unemployment (new applications and stalled applications in progress)

All clinics are free of charge to clients. Consultation with the paralegal student will be conducted via Microsoft Teams and can be accessed from a computer or mobile device. The program will follow strict ethical requirements to protect client confidentiality. Paralegals may not provide legal services directly to the public, except as permitted by law.

For more information or to RSVP for an upcoming clinic, contact David Myers at legalclinic@uc.edu or 513-558-4514.