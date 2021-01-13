By Emma Robertson

Felicity-Franklin FFA Reporter

Annually, the Felicity-Franklin FFA chapter takes over 70 students to Indianapolis, Indiana to experience the National FFA Convention and Expo.

This year, the convention was cancelled due to Covid-19 and moved to a virtual event.

Felicity FFA was still able to make the National Convention a memorable and exciting event, despite the changes in setting this year. FFA partnered with the Felicity Christian Church and used the church to watch the convention sessions as a chapter. FFA members decorated the church with handmade posters for each of the members that were being recognized or were National Finalists during convention.

FFA members were invited to come to the church to watch the sessions as a chapter while socially distancing.

Sessions featured FFA members being recognized for various accomplishments they had earned that year, retiring addresses from National FFA Officers, and keynote speakers finalists in various competitions.