Submitted by Hoxworth Blood Center.

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati is making it easy for the Cincinnati community to make a difference during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and beyond, with multiple ways to give back and improve the lives of neighbors.

Hoxworth will be hosting the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day blood drive at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Monday, January 18h from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. All donors will receive a free t-shirt. with support from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Gamma Lambda Chapter. Alpha Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Phi Psi Omega Chapter and Be The Match Bone Marrow Registry.

“Our Annual MLK Day Blood Drive is something we look forward to every year,” said Jackie Marschall, public relations specialist at Hoxworth Blood Center. “Dr. King once said that ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”’ Rolling up a sleeve and donating blood is an easy way to give back and serve others in our community.”

If donors are unable to donate at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, they can also donate at one of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers from Sunday, January 17th – Wednesday, January 20th to receive their free t-shirt.

Donors will also have the opportunity to amplify their altruism during the MLK drives at Neighborhood Donor Centers. Hoxworth will be partnering with several local food banks, and donors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food or household item to their donation at a Hoxworth donor center between Jan. 17th and Jan. 20th.

Hoxworth West and Central donations will be delivered to an exciting new free food project located at the Cincinnati Welcome Project, The Fridge, etc.

Hoxworth Ft. Mitchell food donations will be delivered to Be Concerned

Hoxworth Blue Ash food donations will be delivered to Operation Give Back

Hoxworth North food donations will be delivered to Mason Food Pantry

Hoxworth Tri-County food donations will be delivered to Fairfield Food Pantry

Hoxworth Anderson food donations will be delivered to SEM Food Pantry

Appointments are encouraged to maintain proper social distancing, and masks are required of all donors. For more information on Hoxworth’s food drive, visit www.hoxworth.org/fooddrive. To schedule a donation at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, visit www.hoxworth.org/mlk. Donors can also call 513-451-0910 to schedule a donation.