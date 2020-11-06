Submitted by Gold Star.

This Veterans Day, Gold Star is proud to honor the brave men and women who have and continue to serve our country with a free meal on us as our small way to say “thank you” for their service.

A complimentary 3-way and drink will be available to all veterans and active-duty military on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at all of Gold Star’s 70+ locations throughout Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Traditional and vegetarian options of Gold Star’s signature small batch chili over spaghetti, topped with mounds of cheddar cheese will be available to all veterans and active-duty military men and women. Guests simply need to present their military ID or another form of identification to receive their complimentary meal.

“Our military personnel have risked their lives and served their country with honor, valor and selflessness since our nation’s founding,” Gold Star President and CEO Roger David said. “Providing the proud men and women of our armed forces with a free meal is the least we can do to formally say ‘Thank you’ for all they have and continue to do for us all. It’s an honor to serve those who serve us on the day to commemorate our veterans.”

For more information about Gold Star, including locations and hours, visit https://www.goldstarchili.com/veterans-day.