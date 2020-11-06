Manufacturer building new facility in Union Twp.

By Brett Milam

Editor

Hamilton Safe, a security manufacturer, is moving into Union Township, with an expectation of creating 200 new jobs.

The company, which manufactures security products, such as safes, vaults, safe deposit boxes, windows, and audio/video equipment, is building a new facility in northern Union Township on Round Bottom Road, according to John McGraw, trustee.

This new building will sit on 13 acres of a total 50-acre site.

Hamilton Safe has an existing manufacturing plant at 3997 Bach Buxton Road

In September, The Sun reported that the township approved the River Valley Industrial tax increment financing district in anticipation of the project, which at the time, the Board of Trustees couldn’t say what the project the TIF was created to supplement.

The TIF will help to extend the sanitary line more than 1,000 feet, along with a gas extension and road improvements on Round Bottom Road at Barg Salt Run Road.

McGraw said the project was first brought to the township by David Painter, commissioner for Clermont County.

“This is a project that is somewhat unique to Union Township; we don’t get a lot of these very often anymore because it involves an industrial project on Round Bottom,” Ken Geis, township administrator, said at the time.

McGraw said it’s a challenging area because of those utilities issues, along with a rail line involved.

“Union Township was able to overcome the issues and got the deal done,” he said.

The township is also considering a JEDD, or joint economic development district, for the property, McGraw added.

“Financing for the utility improvement project will be done by the Clermont County Commissioners and Union Township will pay for the improvements,” he said. “This will open up other parcels near by to other manufacturing facilities, so they would be able to locate there in the future.”

In addition, he said the township has the “full cooperation” from the rail line in the area to expedite running the new sanitary sewer lines.

It’s expected by the township and county that the initial phase of development will be a $15 million investment, and create 200 new jobs.

McGraw said the township is excited to see Hamilton Safe expand in the area, noting how the company has been a “great community partner for many years in Union Township.” He also was thankful for the partnership between the township and the county.

“The cooperation between our administration and Commissioner Painter shows how we can come together to bring forth a tremendous new project,” he said. “With this cooperation, we not only kept the current Hamilton Safe jobs in Union Township, but we will now see this new expansion.”