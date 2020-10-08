Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.

Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2020 spring semester Dean’s List. Local residents recognized for their academic achievements are:

– Zachary Bertoia of Cincinnati, OH.

– Luke Newton of Williamsburg, OH.

– Justin Petty of Cincinnati, OH.

To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

