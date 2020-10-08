Submitted by Miami University.

Graduate students from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly are participating in a new course with conservationists from around the world to launch a conservation campaign for positive ecological and social change.

Miami’s Dragonfly team developed the course, titled “Earth Expeditions: Connected Conservation,” in response to the global health crisis and as an alternative to the summer Earth Expeditions travel field courses that take place in 15 countries throughout the world.

Cincinnati resident Kristin Stratman, a Global Field Program student from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly, was part of an EECC student team who worked together to help support the ongoing work of Dragonfly’s Brazil partner, Associacao Mico-Leao-Dourado (AMLD), a Brazilian non-profit organization dedicated to saving golden lion tamarins and supported in the U.S. by the non-profit organization Save the Golden Lion Tamarin. The team created a series of Facebook posts, which not only helped promote GLT awareness and GLT Day, held annually on August 2, but also served to foster connections to GLTs and their plight and encouraged financial support..

AMLD is a Brazilian non-profit organization founded in 1992 to save golden lion tamarins in their native habitat, the Atlantic Forest of Rio de Janeiro. AMLD is supported in the U.S. by the non-profit organization Save the Golden Lion Tamarin. More information about AMLD can be found at https://www.micoleao.org.br/.

Cincinnati, Ohio (45245), resident Samy Norris, a Global Field Program student from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly, was part of an EECC student team who worked together to help support the ongoing work of Dragonfly’s Paraguay partner, Para La Tierra (PLT), a conservation non-governmental organization working to protect threatened habitats in Paraguay through scientific research, community engagement and environmental education. The team created a series of infographics detailing PLT’s internship programs, which will be shared with university audiences to help increase the pool of internship applicants.

Norris works as a teacher at Scott High School in Cincinnati.

PLT is not-for-profit conservation organisation that protects habitats and species in Paraguay through scientific research and community outreach. Para La Tierra also promotes a responsible approach to reserve management where tourists contribute to social, scientific and conservation projects that are designed to have a positive impact on Paraguay. More information about PLT can be found at https://www.paralatierra.org.

Project Dragonfly’s Earth Expeditions graduate courses engage people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio, USA. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.

