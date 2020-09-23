Submitted by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63 Senior Advisor Raymond Hutchinson donated a Recognition Poster, Relentless Pursuit – A Determined Nation to the Clermont County Board of County Commissioners. The poster highlights September 18, 2020, as a Day of Remembrance for all of our missing prisoners of war and all those missing in action.

Accepting for the County Commissioners was Administrative Assistant to the Board of Clermont County Commissioners Erin Meadows. She received and indicated that the poster is currently hung in the Board of Commissioners’ Session Room.

The President of the Board of County Commissioner David Painter recognized the poster during the Board’s recent Session on Sept. 16.

“Every year, many DAV members go to Congress to plead for accountability of all of our POWs and MIAs,” Senior Advisor Hutchinson said. “It is one of the DAV’s Critical Legislative Issues that we bring up to our elected officials in Washington. We always remember the POWs and MIAs at our monthly chapter meetings with a solemn moment of silence.”

“The Board of County Commissioners of Clermont County have always been supportive of our veterans and the DAV certainly appreciates their accepting and recognizing of this Poster,” Hutchinson concluded. “They should be commended for their action.”