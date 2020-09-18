As of this writing, all of Clermont County’s football teams are scheduled to be in action at one point or another in week four. Six of the eight squads compete tonight, with another contest Saturday and the final game scheduled for Monday.

Friday, September 18

Blanchester at Bethel-Tate (Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.)

Bethel-Tate High School athletic events can be streamed via YouTube.

Clermont Northeastern at Fayetteville (Rocket Stadium, 7 p.m.)

CNE’s road contest at Fayetteville will be available live and on tape delay.

Fayetteville will stream the contest through the NFHS website. A subscription is required.

One-month subscriptions are $10.99, while a yearly pass is $69.99.

CNERocketCast will be recording the game and posting it on a tape delay. The game will likely be posted on YouTube Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet.

Western Brown at Goshen (Jim Brown Stadium, 7 p.m.)

Goshen will stream the senior night contest against Western Brown live on Facebook at 7 p.m. A live audio feed can be heard online or over the air via 99.5 The Edge.

New Richmond at Wilmington (Alumni Field, 7 p.m.)

Wilmington will broadcast the game through CampusNation.com. New Richmond does not have a live Facebook broadcast scheduled for this contest.

West Clermont at Anderson (Charles L. Brown Stadium, 7 p.m.)

USBN will be airing this Eastern Cincinnati Conference showdown. The pregame show is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m.

East Clinton at Williamsburg (Abrams Stadium, 7 p.m.)

Williamsburg has two live streaming options for tonight’s homecoming contest. A live audio stream can be heard via Wildcats SportsRadio on Mixlr.

Additionally, the Williamsburg High School Sports TV YouTube channel will have a live video stream of the contest.

Saturday, September 19

Winton Woods at Milford (Eagles Stadium, 6 p.m.)

Milford’s home tilt against the Warriors was bumped back a day to give the team time to prepare following a one-week shutdown.

The game will be streamed starting at 5:55 p.m. via BoxCast. There is a $9.99 fee for the stream.

Monday, September 21

Batavia at Clinton-Massie (Irelan Field, 6:45 p.m.)

The Bulldogs’ return to action following a two-week hiatus will be streamed through CampusNation.com.