Submitted by Little Miami River Chamber Alliance.

The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance is pleased to announce the seventh annual Loveland Food Truck Rally: GRAB & GO to be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 4-9 p.m. at the Shopper’s Haven Plaza (675 Loveland-Madeira Rd.).

The event includes:

– Food options from a variety of food trucks offering something for everyone’s taste!

– Photo opportunity with Banjo the Bulldog from Tara’s Pet Boutique.

– Beverages for sale to include craft beer, wine, water, soda.

Schedule:

Food Trucks will begin serving at 4:00 p.m. and will end at 9:00 p.m.

Loveland’s Mayor and City Council will be at there to meet residents and answer questions.

This is a free event to attend and food pricing is $6-$9 per item.

Trucks in attendance:

– The Beerded Pig

– Chicken Mac Truck

– Funnel Vision

– Kealohas Kitchen

– Kona Ice

– Rock N Rolls

– Sweet Maize Kettle Corn

– Get Loaded Crab Cakes

– Cheesecakery

Parking is available at the Primary School across the street and in Shoppers Haven.

Bring your folding chairs and social distance by your car or take your food to go!

For more information visit www.lmrchamberalliance.org or call our office at 513-683-1544.