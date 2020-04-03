Clermont Senior Services, has established an emergency pantry for seniors in need, and is seeking donations. The pantry urgently needs cleaning supplies and dish soap.

In response to the needs of our most vulnerable community members, Clermont Senior services has established an emergency needs pantry. The donation drop off and pick up site is located at the Lois Brown Dale Welcome Center, located at, 2085 James E Sauls Sr. Drive, Batavia, OH 45103. The Center is the second building on the left after entering the parking lot.

In an effort to assist those who do not wish to leave their homes, CSS is making every effort to utilize their transportation fleet to pick up items from donors and deliver to those in need. If you have items to donate and would like them to be picked up at your home, please contact the intake department at 513-724-1255. Donation drop-offs are accepted between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m..

If you are a senior, or know a senior that needs assistance, please call 513-724-1255 and request to speak to the Intake department. Pantry recipients must be at least 60 years of age and reside in Clermont County.

For the safety of all parties, donations must be new and unopened. These are the items most needed at this time:

– Nonperishable food items.

– Small laundry detergent.

– Disposable adult briefs (pull ups).

– Disposable under pads (chux).

– Kitty litter.

– Toilet paper.

– Pet food.

– Adult coloring books and pencils.

– Personal care items.

– Small microwave ovens.

– Flashlights.

– Hand held lanterns.

– Batteries – all sizes.

– Distilled water.

– Kleenex/paper towels.

– Cleaning supplies (no bleach). Clorox wipes are OK.