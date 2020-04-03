County sends out flyers with resources

By Brett Milam

Editor

The Clermont County Commissioners met on April 1 to discuss COVID-19, as well as to issue reassurances to the citizens of the county.

In a show of the times, Ed Humphrey teleconferenced into the meeting, and viewers watched the meeting via Facebook Live.

Pam Haverkos, director of the county Emergency Management Agency, and Julianne Nesbit, health commissioner for Clermont County Public Health, gave updates on the COVID-19 issue.

Testing and capacity issues in the county

As of April 3 at 10:30 a.m., there are 14 confirmed cases in Clermont County, with four requiring hospitalization, and overall, eight cases have been resolved. The ages range from 23 to 78.

Statewide, there have been 2,902 confirmed cases, 260 ICU admissions, 802 hospitalizations, and 81 deaths. The ages statewide range from one to 99.

Both county and state officials update those figures at 2 p.m. every day.

Nesbit explained what we’re seeing across the state and in Ohio, saying it’s a lag, essentially: the people we’re seeing now contracted the coronavirus weeks prior to testing positive and/or requiring hospitalization.

“I do want to really stress that the social distancing requirements that we’re implementing right now across the entire state, the importance of this is really, it’s really going to have an impact, you know, seven days from now, 14 days from now in what we’re doing,” Nesbit said.

She said she understands people may feel it’s restrictive and not having an impact, but “we are.”

Essentially, it buys time to buy resources for the healthcare system, Nesbit said, including acquiring personal protective equipment.

Governor Mike DeWine also extended the stay-at-home order during the daily press conference on April 2, extending the order through May 1.

DeWine echoed the sentiment of frustration, saying he’s frustrated, too.

“This is not how we want to live. This is not what we signed up for, but it’s where we are. My goal for all Ohioans is that we make it – that we get through this, live through it. What Ohioans are doing every day is saving lives,” he said.

To read the new order, go here.

We do anticipate that we will see increased cases as we go along, Nesbit said.

“We are still struggling with testing, we know that. Not everyone is necessarily being tested,” she said.

But Nesbit reiterated that “testing does not change treatment.”

“If you contact your physician, and they choose to not test you, that does not change in any way, shape or form how they treat you for the illness,” she said.

Nesbit added, “We know not everyone is being tested.”

The capacity is not there yet, Nesbit said.

In addition, the data is unknown because the majority of samples are being sent through private labs that are only required to report confirmed cases to CCPH, Nesbit told The Sun.

“The Ohio Department of Health is asking the private labs to provide the total number of negative tests for Ohio so we have a picture of how many people are being tested across the state, but they are not providing county level data,” she said.

Private lab testing also presents a lag time of seven to 10 days to get samples back, which is about how long it took early on when samples were still being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nesbit said.

Outside of the private labs, CCPH has been sending tests to the ODH lab, which are typically returned in 24 hours or less.

“However, currently, the ODH lab is only taking samples for hospitalized patients, healthcare workers who show symptoms of the virus, patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms, first responders with symptoms, patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms referred from a hospital, and patients with underlying conditions,” Nesbit said.

On the issue of PPE, Nesbit told The Sun that CCPH sent surveys out to fire and EMS departments and healthcare facilities in the county to assess need and capacity.

“Those numbers are being used to determine the allotment of the additional PPE we are receiving,” she said.

Over the last two weeks, CCPH has held public donation drives to get more PPE. In addition, they’re received shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile (a nationally-sponsored repository of medical material and supplies) — Nesbit said they recently received a third shipment from the SNS.

“We know we already have more requests than what we are able to fill,” she said. “A committee has been set up to assist in reviewing requests and filling immediate needs for PPE.”

Which is where the “buying time” comes back into play. Delaying and flattening the curve helps to attempt to procure more PPE, and then conversely, reduce the amount of PPE that will be needed, Nesbit said.

Essential and nonessential business complaints

Nesbit also mentioned to the commissioners the number of individuals and businesses that have been calling CCPH — so much so, that the EMA takes the calls first now and sorts them — asking what is an “essential business” or if they’re a small business, calling to make sure they are in compliance with the orders.

“What’d I really like to convey to the public is, if you have questions about your employer, the first thing you need to do is go talk to your employer,” she said.

That way the employer is aware of the concerns, and if you’re still not making headway, Nesbit said then it may be necessary to convey those concerns to CCPH or EMA.

In a follow-up with The Sun, Nesbit said they have contacted via email those businesses that have been reported to not be following social distancing guidelines to remind them to practice social distancing.

“Local law enforcement and Health District sanitarians are working to verify if complaints are valid or not,” she said. “We have issued cease and desist orders on three businesses so far.”

One was a gym, and two were pet grooming businesses, Nesbit said.

Nesbit stressed to the commissioners that even “essential businesses” must still be abiding by social distancing and ensuring there is soap and hand sanitizer in place.

During Haverkos’ presentation, she explained how EMA is collaborating and partnering with CCPH and other public safety and social services entities to make sure everyone is on the same page.

In addition, they are working with regional partners to prepare for a medical surge and to ensure there is a plan in place.

On March 27, DeWine created eight different Hospital Preparedness Regions throughout Ohio, and through that mechanism, alternative healthcare facilities could be created to offload patients.

According to our news partner WCPO 9 News, the Duke Energy Convention Center could be one such “makeshift hospital,” if the peak of patients is reached in the region.

Cincinnati city council set aside $11 million for that purpose on April 1.

Haverkos directed the public with questions or complaints about “essential businesses,” to email her at clermontema@clermontcountyohio.gov or call 513-732-7661.

She said citizens can call even if they don’t know who to call; EMA can act as a referral service to get the citizen to the agency they need.

Haverkos said by the call volume they are receiving, she can tell the public is getting anxious, and there is an “escalation in peoples’ concerns.”

In that regard, for those who need mental health support, Haverkos directed them to the Mental Health and Recovery Board’s hotline, 513-528-SAVE.

“Again, we want to make sure that everybody has the appropriate support throughout this very trying time,” she said.

County sends out flyers; reiterates need for social distancing

Commissioner David Painter and Claire Corcoran introduced a new flyer that will go to 70,000 households in Clermont County with relevant information and contact numbers related to the coronavirus. It references contacts for CCPH, Ohio Department of Public Health, Senior Services, Southwest Ohio Council on Aging, and how to reach the county government.

There’s also food resources information, including letting individuals know that some grocery stores have new hours where.

That flyer should be in households by April 2 and April 3.

Painter then took to the podium to reiterate social distancing through what he calls ALARA principles, or “as low as reasonably achievable.” That is, putting time, distance, shielding, hazard elimination, engineering controls, administrative controls, and personal protective equipment in place to lower the possibility of exposure.

Leaning on his background in the nuclear industry and dealing with radiation, Painter said although COVID-19 is different from radiation, its hazards can be managed in a similar manner.

Additionally, he said front line workers need the PPE, and for people to not hoard those materials.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility. We are in a critical window this next 30 days,” he said. “Follow the ALARA principles. The safety of our citizens depends on you doing your part.”

Humphrey reiterated that we need to keep physical distance, but not personal distance, in terms of staying in touch with people through the phone and checking on our neighbors.

“All of that is critically important,” he said.

“We want to make sure that the public understands that we have the best professional people here at Clermont County with their finger on the pulse of this COVID-19 epidemic, and we’re doing everything we can to prepare and prevent the spread of this virus,” Painter added.

Reminder of symptoms; what to do if sick

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, Nesbit said. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent community spread, Nesbit recommends people to:

– Stay at home, if you’re sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Cover your cough or sneeze.

– Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, frequently.

– Practice social distancing by trying to maintain six feet of separation from others when in public places.

If someone is sick or exhibiting symptoms, they are encouraged to call a doctor first before coming into an urgent care or hospital.

Resources to stay informed

ODH website.

CDC website.

To receive email updates from the CDC, go here.

Johns Hopkins database.