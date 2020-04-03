The Board of Supervisors of the Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District will convene in regular session on Wednesday, April 8 at 8:00 a.m. via teleconference. In order to keep the public and employees safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Supervisors is holding board meetings virtually. The public is urged to join meetings via the internet by going here, entering your information and selecting Join Audio Only, or join by phone by calling 720-835-5240 and entering meeting ID: 13210.

If you experience problems joining the virtual meeting, please call John McManus at 513-673-0177, or send an email to rmcclatchey@clermontcountyohio.gov.

Copies of the agenda and meeting materials can be viewed or downloaded here.

Members of the public are encouraged to provide their comments in writing prior to the board meeting. Please use the contact information provided above when providing comments. It is the policy of the Board of Supervisors to recognize any member of the public wishing to speak during the start of the board meeting. The Board may limit visitor comments to five minutes per speaker and/or topic in order to ensure that there is adequate time to conduct all business on the agenda. The member of the public must be connected to the board meeting via the internet or telephone when the Board Chair recognizes visitors.