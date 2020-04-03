By Brett Milam

Editor

The first death from COVID-19 has been reported in the county, according to Clermont County Public Health.

CCPH said the first death was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened by this news and would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” Health Commissioner Julianne Nesbit said in a press release. “This disease has affected our entire community and we are working tirelessly to slow the spread of this virus and minimize its impact. Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and his/her family, we will not be releasing any additional identifying information.”

As of April 3 at noon, there are 15 confirmed cases in Clermont County, with four requiring hospitalization, and overall, eight cases have been resolved. The ages range from 23 to 78.

The first reported case in the county was March 20.

Statewide, there have been 2,902 confirmed cases, 260 ICU admissions, 802 hospitalizations, and 81 deaths. The ages statewide range from one to 99.

Both county and state officials update those figures at 2 p.m. every day.

Go here for county, and here for state.

Reminder of symptoms; what to do if sick

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, Nesbit said. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent community spread, Nesbit recommends people to:

– Stay at home, if you’re sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Cover your cough or sneeze.

– Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, frequently.

– Practice social distancing by trying to maintain six feet of separation from others when in public places.

If someone is sick or exhibiting symptoms, they are encouraged to call a doctor first before coming into an urgent care or hospital.

Resources to stay informed

ODH website.

CDC website.

To receive email updates from the CDC, go here.

Johns Hopkins database.