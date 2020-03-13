I will not be guilted into voting for a plan that I feel is not in the best interest of the community, the district, or the kids. In my opinion the March 17 bond issue for Williamsburg Local Schools is excessive in cost and length of time. The bond issue is asking for $21.9 million to be paid for over 37 years, and only $13.3 million of the total will receive funding from the state. A kindergarten student today will be 42 years old when this bond issue is payed off. A 42 year old will be 79. The year will be 2057.

The current elementary school is 66 years old and the school board is saying it is not cost effective to remodel. Twenty five years ago the old high school was 72 years old and we were told the same thing. Now the old high school is 97 years old and the plan is to remodel it. Surprised? Me too!

The cost to renovate the old high school is $4.4 million. Is that a cost not to exceed, or an estimate? Old building renovations are notorious for cost over-runs.

The new board office on the 3rd floor of the old high school is short term. The school board says that when the school grows that space will be remodeled into classrooms. The board offices will be gone but we will continue to pay off the nearly $1 million that it cost to renovate; there just won’t be anything to show for it. Where will the money come from to pay for the 3rd floor classroom renovation and a new office for the school board?

Playgrounds will be smaller at the Main Street location with the bus parking lot serving as the main play area for 2nd through 5th grades, and a small area along Spring Street mentioned as a possible location for playground equipment. As school enrollment increases so will the number of students sharing the playgrounds. The current elementary sits on a site that is three times the size of the old high school site with ample room for school expansion and playgrounds.

This bond issue also includes money for safety upgrades, a new roof, windows, and other maintenance repairs at the 23 year old middle / high school. The school board says that is to be expected. So 23 years from now we can expect more of the same and there will still be 14 years remaining to pay off this bond issue.

Some people say they’re voting for the bond issue because we need a new Elementary School. But I ask you, is Main Street the best location for the new elementary school and is the plan to renovate a 100 year old building the best for Burg kids? The only chance you have for your voice to be heard is if this bond issue is defeated and the board listens to input from the residents.

Bert Yeary

Williamsburg