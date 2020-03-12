By Brett Milam

Editor

A number of candidates appeared at Southern Hills CTC in Georgetown ahead of the March 17 primary.

The event on Feb. 26 was moderated by Wayne Gates, editor of The News Democrat and The Brown County Press, sister papers of The Clermont Sun.

Matthew Byrne, a Warren County attorney, opened the evening to discuss his Republican candidacy for Ohio’s Twelfth District Court of Appeals. The Court presides over Clermont, Brown, Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warren Counties.

The Court hears challenges to court decisions within its district, and is the final stop before a case would potentially go to the Ohio Supreme Court. It’s more of a procedural court, with no trial or witnesses, and the three judges on a case make the determinations.

Byrne is running for the seat currently occupied by Robert Ringland, a native of Clermont County, who is unable to run again due to Ohio’s judicial age restriction of 70. Ringland is 74.

Ringland was a Clermont County Common Pleas Judge for decades.

The seat is a six-year term. Other candidates in the Republican primary are Mary Lynne Brick, a Clermont County assistant prosecutor, Bill Coley, State Senator for Ohio District 4, and Noah Powers, a Butler County Common Pleas Judge. No Democrats are running in their primary for the seat.

Byrne’s background includes being the president of the Federalist Society’s Cincinnati Lawyers Chapter from 2014 to 2019, and prior to that, working as a staff assistant in the Office of Presidential Personnel in George W. Bush’s administration.

At the forum, since none of his challengers were present, Byrne had six minutes to give a statement.

Byrne said when voters are deciding who to select for judges, they should consider two things: legal excellence in an individual’s career, and a demonstrated commitment to the right judicial philosophy. Byrne said he meets both criteria.

“My belief is that when it comes to the courts, the role of the courts is very limited. The courts are there to decide the cases put before them, and to decide cases based on the law as it already exists,” he said.

Byrne’s judicial philosophy is originalism: he believes judges, when faced with the text of the Constitution or statues, should look at the original meaning of the words.

Judges shouldn’t create new laws or change the meaning of the text, Byrne added. Byrne said the Twelfth District is important because the cases decided set a precedent, which is how lower courts will interpret the law in the future.

The full video of his remarks is available via The Clermont Sun or The News Democrat Facebook pages at this link: http://bit.ly/2I8R4VD.