The Miami Township Library is excited to offer the Principals of Professionalism and Favorable First Impressions Workshop in March.

POP is a dynamic, interactive workshop designed to empower everyone with the foundational accelerators of business etiquette that are essential in today’s society. Tiffany Adams, founder and president of the Cincinnati Etiquette & Leadership Institute, will present the program.

Adams has been trained and certified by the Protocol School of Washington and is nationally credited and recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Adams client endorsements include: Macy’s, GE Aviation, Cincinnati Bell, Business Leaders Alliance, Women for Economic and Leadership Development National Conference, Cincinnati Business Courier Bizwomen’s Cabinet and many others.

This free program is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Miami Township Library, 5920 Buckwheat Road. Visit Eventbrite to register, https://bit.ly/2UwyldS. Seating is available for 75 people.

For more information, call the Miami Township Branch at 513-248-0700 or visit the Clermont County Public Library’s website, clermontlibrary.org.