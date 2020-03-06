The Cincinnati area Regional Spelling Bee includes a hopeful speller from New Richmond Middle School.

Eighth-grader Caine Holcomb qualified for the regional competition in January after being among the top 63 scorers in an online spelling bee. The participants were all spelling champions from area school districts.

In early December, Holcomb emerged as the top speller at NRMS following the school’s first-ever spelling bee. The final rounds came down to three skilled spellers – Holcomb, Natalie Davis (third), Lucas Hatfield (second)

Holcomb next competes at the Regional Spelling Bee March 14 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.