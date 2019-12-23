By Brett Milam

Editor

The owner of CRT Auto Electronics in the village of Batavia was indicted on five felonious drug charges Dec. 5.

Jeffrey Bach, 62, was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with one felony count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, one felony count of possession of drugs, one felony count of trafficking in heroin/cocaine, and two felony counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

For the fentanyl-related compound charge and the possession of drugs charge, the incident occurred on or about June 27, according to the indictment. The three trafficking charge stem from Oct. 19, 2018.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s the same individual who has been caught up in a zoning dispute with the village of Batavia for three years. Bach is the owner of CRT Auto Electronics, located at 390 S. Riverside Dr.

On Oct. 28, Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock ruled in favor of the village with a permanent injunction against the company and its owners, Bach, and his wife Diane Bach.

At its March 12, 2018 meeting, village council passed a new zoning ordinance to “bring the hammer down” on a repeat offender, as Dennis Nichols, village administrator, characterized it at the time.

That repeat offender was CRT Auto Electronics and its owners.

The ordinance brought civil penalties against those entities which violated zoning code, mainly, $200 per violation per day.

Zoning offenses started in July 2016, with the business operating as a junkyard, which wasn’t consistent with its permissible use.

Brock granted the permanent injunction against the business in the Oct. 28 filing, saying:

“The Court finds that the village of Batavia has proven, by clear and convincing evidence that it is entitled to relief under applicable statutory law; that multiple, repeated and ongoing violations of the village zoning ordinances have been and are being committed by the defendants and in the absence of a permanent injunction will continue to occur; that an injunction is necessary to prevent irreparable harm; and that no adequate remedy at law exists.”

The Bachs were ordered to bring the property into compliance by Dec. 3.

If at that time, the property was still non-compliant, the village would be allowed to enter onto the property to “remediate the condition which violate the village zoning ordinances,” Brock said.

Christopher Moore, village solicitor, said at the village’s Dec. 9 council meeting, that he wouldn’t want village officials to go to the property while the criminal matter is ongoing and “disturb a crime scene.”

“As crazy as it sounds, getting arrested may have bought this individual a little more time on the civil side. Unfortunately, I think we can all see the bells are tolling here for him; he’s running out of things,” Moore said. “It’s a new one for me. I have not had anyone in this position in a case where we’ve literally got to the last hearing, and get themselves arrested for activity on the property.”

In light of the criminal charges, the civil matter takes a backseat.

The hearing in the civil matter was set for Dec. 3, but then rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Judge Richard Ferenc set bond at $2,500 on Dec. 6, which Bach posted.

Bach has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The next hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m.