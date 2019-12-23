Editor’s Note: This was written for the print publication on Dec. 12, 2019.

By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

All are invited to attend this weekend’s free strings concert at Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church in New Richmond.

The church is located at 200 Union St.

The event, which will be held on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m., is the second in the Starling String Foundation series, featuring the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

The first concert in the series was held in October.

This latest concert is described as a “Classical Music Christmas,” with pieces from composers Franz Schubert, Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and Pyotr Ilyitch Tchaikovsky.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations for the music program will be appreciated.

New Richmond restaurant owner and Cranston church member Robert Lees has been instrumental in bringing the music to New Richmond.

Lees served as a board member of the Dorothy Starling Foundation at UC for four years, and during that stint, the orchestra performed a concert at New Richmond High School and one at the village bandstand.

“Exposing more people to the beauty, history and fellowship of our church is one of our key objectives. Bringing some of the most talented young string musicians in the world to New Richmond to experience, helps make ours a more enlightened community,” Lees said in an email.

Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church is a perfect venue for concerts like this, Lees has explained.

“I’ve been told that the acoustic for string performances is near perfect, and the building is beautiful both inside and outside,” he said before the October concert.

Plans are developing for Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to be performed in the spring.

The Christmas concert will be held in conjunction with New Richmond’s “A River Village Christmas,” which will be held at various locations throughout the village from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.