By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

The Bill Brewer Memorial Garden in Batavia Township is open for visitors.

The memorial garden was planted on the grounds of the township’s community park, located at 1535 Clough Pike, to honor the Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

The Batavia Township Trustees held a dedication ceremony for the garden on Aug. 5, just a little more than a month after the project broke ground on June 24.

The project was spearheaded by West Clermont High School sophomore Madison East.

The memorial garden includes a memorial bench etched with Brewer’s photo and badge number. The bench is surrounded by a variety of plants and trees, including yellowwood, Forest Pansy redbud, dogwood, butterfly bush and Viburnum Judd.

Stamped concrete has also been put down.

East and her father worked to secure donations of money, service and materials for the project.

East delivered remarks during the dedication.

“I knew I wanted to build something where [Bill Brewer’s] family, co-workers, friends, and the rest of the community could come celebrate his life and memory,” she said.

After the dedication, East shared her feelings about completing the memorial garden, as well as her hopes for what visitors will reflect on when they visit the site.

“It feels nice,” she said, adding, “Police officers aren’t just one person; they have a family too.”

Bill Brewer’s wife, Jamie Brewer, was at the dedication, and has been moved by the community’s support.

“It’s overwhelming … I’m overwhelmed. We appreciate all the generosity,” she said.