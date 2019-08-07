By Brett Milam

Editor

E.H. Night, a pseudonym for a 29-year-old Milford author, spoke to The Sun about her second book, and life as a writer.

Night self-published her first book just last year. That book, “A Stray, Astray,” a romance suspense novella set during the Great Plague of 1665, temporarily held the number one spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list during a promotional period for British and Irish literary fiction.

Her newest self-published book, “The Four Before Me,” jumps into the psychological thriller genre, and was released on July 12. The book is set in 1988, where four women have gone missing from a small town.

“When one of the bodies is discovered in a shallow grave by the lake, Alice Foster goes to dangerous lengths to find out who is responsible. After all, she’s next on his list,” read the blurb on the book.

Night said the book is a great choice for those who “love the ’80s, stories about serial killers, or books with surprising twists.”

When Night was a “bit of romantic,” she began her writing career with “embarrassing poetry” on an old computer when she was just 11.

“I developed a love for satire in high school, and moved on to short stories around that time,” Night said.

The segue from a love story to a serial killer story started because Night found herself more interested in the plague than the romance.

“When I sat down to plan my second book, I decided to go with what I enjoyed most, and came up with an outline for a thriller novel. Switching genres was the best decision I could have made,” she said.

That sort of planning and outlining makes Night a “plotter” rather than a “pantser.” A pantser is the type of writer who writes by the seat of their pants, with no real guideposts.

“I spend a lot of time coming up with a detailed outline before I sit down to actually write. It really helps me to make sure that there are no loose ends or plot holes, and it minimizes the amount of revisions needed after the first draft. There’s always room for creativity though,” she said.

Like many writers, Night said she tries to avoid major writing block by forcing herself to write most evenings, even if she’s not particularly motivated.

And this time, she had the confidence that came with getting over the hurdle of writing a book for the first time. Even though the first book was half the length, it was more time-consuming and difficult, she said.

That sort of confidence was forged by taking herself seriously enough to pick up the pen, Night said, but also, in being able to laugh at herself the rest of the time.

To pick up the “pen” looks like a couch, a laptop, a pair of headphones and her notebook. Her music is tuned to The Antlers, and of course, caffeine is another appendage — for her, an energy drink; she doesn’t do coffee.

Writers nowadays do it all, though, so after pen-to-paper, Night had to self-publish, which was both “exciting and terrifying,” she said.

“I get to be in control of everything, which is great, but that also means that I have to be in control of marketing and networking as well,” she said. “If there’s a problem, I can’t point my finger at anyone other than myself. Authors aren’t always the most social creatures, so this can be a little daunting at times.”

Night said life was too short to be afraid of your dreams (they’re not nightmares, after all, she added).

“It’s better to start something and not finish it than to never start it at all. Sometimes ‘what-ifs’ are the worst regrets to have,” she said.