The Union Township Board of Trustees is pleased to welcome 3 Day Rule for this first time in concert Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Union Township Amphitheatre, in back of the Civic Center, 4350 Aicholtz Road.

Playing covers from the seventies through today, this popular band is comprised of Lenny on percussion and vocals; Scott-Tay, on guitars and vocals; Sergio Starsmith, self-described bass playin’ beast; and Johnny Rock, front man extraordinaire.

Bring family and friends for this free concert. Get there early to welcome one of the most in-demand bands in the Greater Cincinnati area.