By Megan Alley

Sun Reporter

St. Mary’s Church in Bethel will host its ninth annual pig roast on August 3.

The event is the primary fundraiser for the church, which is led by Pastor James Reutter.

The event, which will take place rain or shine, is attended by the church’s parishioners as well as members of the local community; all are invited.

“The community fellowship is wonderful; there are so many people that come to the event,” said parishioner Diane Hancock, of Bethel, who is part of the church’s pig roast committee.

People have the option of eating outside under the tent or dining inside with air conditioning.

This year’s menu lists a choice between pulled pork or chicken — hotdogs are also available — sweet corn, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, green beans, a “wonderful array” of homemade desserts, and tea or lemonade.

The church will also sell soft drinks and beer, including brews from the Old Firehouse Brewery in Williamsburg, and others.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will also be on hand to give away frozen custard.

Diners will be entertained by a DJ.

Tickets for the St. Mary’s Pig Roast can be purchased at the event. Adult tickets are $9, children’s tickets for ages 5-10 are $4, and children under the age of 4 get in free.

Event goers can save $2 on adult admission by purchasing advance tickets though Aug. 1 at the parish office or Community Savings Bank, located at 503 West Plane St. in Bethel.

The event will also feature a raffle; tickets cost $1 each, and participants will have the chance to win prizes such as tickets to a performance at night at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter in Covington, Kentucky, a United States one hundred-dollar bill, gift cards and more.

“There are some phenomenal items,” Hancock described.

Multiple raffle tickets can be purchased at a discounted price:

interested persons can get six tickets for $5 and 15 tickets for $10.

A “split the pot” fundraiser is also planned.

The annual event requires teamwork from the entire congregation. This year’s committee chairperson is Melissa Copestick.

The St. Mary’s Church Pig Roast is August 3 from 4-8 p.m. The church is located at 3398 state Route 125 in Bethel.

“It’s wonderful seeing all of the community come out for this annual event,” Hancock said. “I’m thrilled to be able to run into old friends, and it’s always amazing to see how many people turn out from all parts of Clermont and Hamilton Counties.”