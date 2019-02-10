Last weekend, all nine Clermont County girls basketball teams found their spot in the postseason bracket. This week, it was the boys’ turn.

Sectional tournament draws for the boys basketball tournament were held on the afternoon of Sunday, February 10. Both of the county’s Division I schools will begin their sectional tournament runs at Lakota West.

West Clermont drew the No. 7 seed and a match with Fairfield on Saturday, February 23 at 8 p.m. The Wolves defeated Fairfield 57-47 at West Clermont on Friday, December 28, 2018.

With a win in that contest, the Wolves would face the winner of No. 12 seed Winton Woods and No. 25 seed Lakota West on Thursday, February 28 at Hamilton High School. That game would begin at 7:30 p.m.

Milford drew a matchup against No. 26 seed Harrison in the first round at Lakota West on Friday, February 22 at 6 p.m. The No. 17-seeded Eagles defeated Harrison 52-34 in a matchup on December 4, 2018.

Should the Eagles advance, they would face No. 6 seed LaSalle on Tuesday, February 26 at 6 p.m. at Lakota West.

All three of the county’s Division II teams will play at Mason High School. Batavia drew the No. 15 seed in the tournament and a matchup with No. 2 Taft on February 22 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 seed New Richmond drew the No. 12-seeded Goshen Warriors in the opening round of tournament play. Those two teams square off at Mason on February 23 at 12:30 p.m.

The winner of the Taft/Batavia contest will face the winner of the Goshen/New Richmond matchup on February 26 at 6 p.m.

In Division III, the Clermont Northeastern Rockets drew the No. 10 seed and a matchup against No. 11 Cincinnati Country Day. That game will be played at Western Brown on February 23 at 3 p.m.

With a win, CNE would face No. 3 Reading on February 26 at 6 p.m.

Bethel-Tate and Williamsburg both travel to Princeton High School. Williamsburg earned the No. 12 seed and a matchup with Fayetteville-Perry on February 22 at 6 p.m. The winner of that contest faces Deer Park at Princeton on February 26 at 6 p.m.

Bethel-Tate drew the No. 17 seed. The Tigers face No. 8 Seven Hills on February 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, Felicity-Franklin will compete in the Division IV tournament at Taylor High School. The No. 6-seeded Cardinals drew a bye and will face either No. 4 New Miami or No. 2 Ripley on Thursday, February 28 at 6 p.m.