Just in time for President’s Day, TourismOhio, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection, today launched the Ohio Presidential Trail on Trails.Ohio.org. The 13-stop trail invites travelers to find history here in Ohio by highlighting homes, libraries, museums and monuments that tell the life stories of eight U.S. presidents elected from Ohio.

“Given the enthusiasm around Ohio Adventure Trails, we saw an opportunity to partner with the Ohio History Connection to showcase Ohio’s amazing collection of presidential sites,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “Presidential sites are perfect places to visit with children, friends and family because there is so much history to enjoy and learn together strengthening personal connections across generations.”

There are four stops on the Presidential Trail that reside in the southwest corner of the state.

Among those stops you will find Ulysses S. Grant’s Birthplace, which is nestled in Point Pleasant of Clermont County. At this historical birthplace, guests have the opportunity to explore the home, which was built in 1822. This site features numerous items from Grant’s time as a Civil War General and 18th President of the United States.

“We are delighted to have President Grant’s birthplace included on the new Ohio Presidential Trail. This will help bring more visitors and visitor spending to Point Pleasant, in the southern part of our county on the beautiful Ohio River,” said Jeff Blom, President of the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Grant is one of the most significant figures in Clermont County history, so we look forward to sharing his story,” he added.

Stops on the Ohio Presidential Trail include:

– William Henry Harrison Tomb, North Bend

– William Howard Taft National Historic Site, Cincinnati

– U.S. Grant Birthplace, Point Pleasant

– U.S. Grant Boyhood Home & Schoolhouse, Georgetown

– Warren G. Harding Home & Memorial, Marion

– Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum, Fremont

– Garfield Memorial at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland

– James A. Garfield National Historic Site

– James A Garfield Birthplace, Moreland Hills

– Hiram College (Garfield and his wife met there), Hiram

– William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, Canton

– National First Ladies’ Library, Canton

– National McKinley Birthplace Memorial & McKinley Birthplace Home, Niles

“It is exciting to have the Ohio Presidential Trail shared on Trails.Ohio.org to help more people discover and experience Ohio’s presidential history,” said Burt Logan, Ohio History Connection Executive Director & CEO.

The Ohio Presidential Trail is one of more than 65 trails that can be found on the Ohio Adventure Trails map at Ohio.org.

