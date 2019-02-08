As storm clouds of death concerning members of law enforcement cover our country, and now our county has suffered the loss of two dedicated officers in this past week!

Horrific headlines, disturbing dashcam videos of police officers being killed or wounded as our daily TV news alerts focus on trivial topics while our brave officers faced danger and death on Saturday evening!

Where is the outrage over the terrible drug epidemic! Why such total disrespect for officers enforcing our laws? Who will answer that 911 call in the middle of the night? It will be that dedicated officer ‘on duty’ who will risk his life! These are America’s true ‘heroes’!

We want to thank them for their dedication and devotion to duty.

With deepest sympathy, we remember the two families of Clermont’s fallen officers, and we pray for them in this time of sorrow asking God to comfort them.

May God bless America and God bless our law enforcement!

The following is a tribute to honor those who gave their lives while on duty called, “A Part of America Died,” which is courtesy of the America Police Hall of Fame:

Somebody killed a policeman today,

and a part of America died.

A piece of our country he swore to protect,

will be buried with him at his side.

The suspect that shot him will stand up in court,

with counsel demanding his rights.

While a young widowed mother must work for her kids,

and spend many long, lonely nights.

The beat that he walked was a battle field too,

just as if he’d gone off to war.

Though the flag of our nation won’t fly at half mast,

to his name they will add a gold star.

Yes, somebody killed a policeman today,

in your town or mine.

While we slept in comfort behind our locked doors,

a cop put his life on the line.

Now his ghost walks a beat on a dark city street,

and he stands at each new rookie’s side.

He answered the call, of himself gave his all,

and a part of America died.

Libbie Bennett,

Chair National Day of Prayer Task Force