By Brett Milam

Editor

A good husband. A good father. A friend. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy for 20 years. That’s how Sheriff Steve Leahy described Bill Brewer days after he was killed during a Pierce Township stand-off with Wade Winn on Feb. 2.

Brewer is survived by his wife, Jamie, and 5-year-old son, Braxton.

Brewer was a Williamsburg High School graduate of 1996 and is in their sports Hall of Fame.

Williamsburg Local Schools Superintendent Matt Earley called Brewer a “hero” on Twitter.

“The Williamsburg community joins others as we mourn the loss of WHS ‘96 grad Detective Bill Brewer. Det. Brewer gave his life protecting the citizens of Clermont County and its communities just as he did for over 20 years,” he said.

Brewer is a member of Williamsburg’s sports Hall of Fame. The Sun will have more about Brewer’s sports career in next week’s edition of the paper.

On Feb. 3, Cincinnati Police, the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pierce Township Police, village of Amelia Police, Miami Township Police, Miami Township Police, and other departments, helped transport Brewer’s body from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in the village of Amelia.

Dozens of residents lined the streets near the funeral home to pay their respects, including Pierce Township Trustee Allen Freeman.

Freeman said on Facebook, “Impressed to see so many along the route. Felt sad that we all came together to thank a fallen officer. We should be equally willing to thank them every day for what they do for our community.”

To see The Sun’s full six minute video of the procession, please go to Facebook.

Governor Mike DeWine ordered all flags lowered to half-staff to honor the life and service of Brewer on Feb. 3, and to remain that way until “sunset on his day of interment.”

Blue ribbons were also hung at the Clermont County Sheriff’s office and other county buildings.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup said he was saddened to wake up to the news. He and his wife Monica offer their condolences to Leahy and the department.

He also responded on Twitter to Nathan DeRose, son of Lt. Nick DeRose, who was shot in the ankle. Nick was treated and released. Nathan said his dad was tough and already back at the office the morning after his release from the hospital.

“Your dad is a true American patriot. Our community is so fortunate for officers like him who put their lives on the line everyday to protect us. We will continue to pray for your family,” Wenstrup said.

On Facebook,The Sun asked readers to share their memories and photos of Brewer.

Angie Taylor, Brewer’s high school girlfriend, said he was an amazing man and had a heart of gold.

“I was a cheerleader and got to see him play all his sports. He was exceptionally talented at all of them, but football was my favorite to watch him play. He was a leader and never really tried to be; he was just the kind of person you wanted to follow and look up to,” she said.

She added, “He would do anything for you and want nothing in return. His family as well was just as exceptional.”

Taylor said she was sure you couldn’t find one person to say anything bad about him.

Julie Canelon relayed a story about the time she got pulled over by Brewer for speeding. Her mom had just recently passed away and she was having a bad week.

“After talking with Bill and explaining my situation, I was given an, ‘I’m sorry about your mom,” a huge hug, and a ‘slow down please,'” Canelon said. “Made my day and I’ll always remember him for that.”

Jamie Schibley shared a picture of her daughter Kylie Atwell and Brewer. Kylie, a 9-year-old at Batavia Elementary, attended the Shop with a Sheriff event on Dec. 5, 2018 and Brewer was one of the deputies there.

Brewer was one of four contract deputies with Batavia Township, meaning the township contracted with the sheriff’s office to assign deputies to the township.

A makeshift memorial was also created outside of the apartment complex where Brewer was killed at 360 Saint Andrews Drive in Pierce Township. The memorial features an American flag, a burning candle and a sign that reads, “May God bless Officer Brewer and family.”

Since Brewer’s passing, a number of businesses and individuals have stepped up to offer free services to first responders or initiate a memorial of some kind to honor Brewer.

Here’s a list of what The Sun knows about. If we missed one, please send it to the editor at bmilam@www.clermontsun.com.

– Anchor Fitness in Batavia is having a benefit for Brewer. They are offering a free workout on Feb. 9 from 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. called “BREWER,” that’s been formatted in his honor. Participants are being asked to wear blue and bring a gift card or monetary donation to support his family. All fitness levels are encouraged.

– The Dairy Queen in Batavia will be donating 50 percent of sales to Brewer’s family on Feb. 9.

– Williamsburg Schools is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Feb. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Williamsburg Middle and High Schools auditorium. It’s $5 a person with all proceeds going to Brewer’s family.

– Aloha Yoga is holding a community class for free, but all donations will go to Brewer’s family. The class is on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. at Aloha Yoga. For more information, go to their website.

Pierce Township Police thanked a number of organizations and citizens who have helped with “kind words, food, flowers, ribbons, and so much support.”

Those included the Police Wives of Ohio, Inc., Stillmeadow Country Club, Grant Vocational Culinary program, the county’s Mental Health and Recovery Board, the Owensville Police Department, Clermont County Adult Probation, the Guzenhauser family and the Rivard family.

A number of schools have also done their part by asking students to wear blue in Brewer’s honor, including Amelia, Batavia, Williamsburg, Clermont Northeastern, and West Clermont. Many of those same schools, including CNE and Merwin Elementary, are taking donations as well.

Vicki Kingsley, the PTO president for Merwin, said the board has discussed “many potential ways to help the family.” Kingsley said they are trying to walk the line between helping and intruding on the family’s privacy.

“We are working with the school and the district and as soon as we’re able to speak with the family to find out their needs and wishes, we will absolutely put something together and share ways our Merwin community can help,” she said.

Funeral arrangements and visitation has been set up through E.C. Nurre in Amelia.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Brewer. It has raised $14,785 of a $25,000 goal as of Feb. 5.

The GoFundMe page can be found here.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office said individuals may personally drop off donations at any Park National Bank under “The Bill Brewer Memorial fund.”

Proceeds can also be mailed to:

Park National Bank

1187 Ohio Pike

Amelia, Ohio 45102