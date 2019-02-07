Last season, the Bethel-Tate Tigers knocked off the Blanchester Wildcats in the finals of the Region 23 tournament to advance to state for the second straight year.

This year, the Wildcats got their revenge, defeating Bethel-Tate 58-15 in the finals, held at Blanchester on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Bethel-Tate head coach Tom Donahue said the match against the Wildcats was closer than it would appear, based on the final score.

“We lost two matches where we’re pinning the kid and we get flipped over and pinned,” Donahue said. “If it had been a little bit closer, I would have wrestled Trey [Sander], he’s got a little bit of a bum elbow and we didn’t want to risk it. If those matches go the other way and Trey wrestles…that’s a big swing there. I’m not too upset. The kids battled hard.”

The first Clermont County teams on the mat were Williamsburg and CNE. Bethel-Tate had a bye, but the Wildcats started the morning with a match against Carlisle.

Williamsburg’s Gavin Barnhart won the match for the Wildcats with a pin of Carlisle’s Kaleb Carl in 1:42 at 220-pounds.

One mat over, CNE battled Twin Valley South. The Rockets traded victories early, picking up wins by Hunter Sparks (120), Tyler Conley (132) and Sam Patterson (138).

Patterson’s win sparked a dominant run for CNE, with the Rockets winning six of the final seven matches, including four forfeits.

Those wins sent both teams to the quarterfinals. CNE fell to Brookville 45-24 in the match, in which five wrestlers picked up wins for the Rockets.

Conley won his match at 132 by decision (12-6) while Patterson pinned his opponent in 3:41. Joey Putnam earned an 8-3 win, while Luke Rayburn won via forfeit.

Max Anstaett won the 285-pound match via forfeit for the Rockets.

One mat over, Williamsburg faced Bethel-Tate in a quarterfinal match. The Tigers won the first 13 bouts in a 76-6 win, with Williamsburg’s lone win coming at 285, with Barnhart pinning Bethel-Tate’s Jayce Glenn.

That win sent Bethel-Tate to the semifinals against Greenon. The Tigers won the 106-pound match with a Joe Reinert pin at 1:23. Jacob Webb then earned three points thanks to a 9-6 decision.

At 120, Zack Gutknecht pinned his opponent in 41 seconds, while Bubba Carter won his match at 126 via forfeit.

The Tigers’ first loss of the dual came at 138. Evan Davis pinned Trent Riley in 29 seconds in the bout. Evan Davis then pinned Robby Perkins in 4:22 to pull Greenon back within nine at 21-12.

Hank Williams won his match at 145 for the Tigers, pinning Kameron Cox at 1:35. Ashton Simison returned the favor for Greenon, pinning Bubba Darnell in 3:27.

Mike Whittington won his bout at 160 18-7. Greenon’s Kole Gravos pinned Dillyn Williams at 170.

Bethel-Tate’s Joey Black won the 182-pound match with a pin at 3:56. Greenon won the next two matches via pin, setting up a winner-take-all bout at 285.

Glenn pinned his opponent in 1:41 to clinch the win for the Tigers.

Donahue said that atmosphere at Blanchester and that match itself put him in mind of another key match in recent Bethel-Tate history.

“It was pretty exciting,” Donahue said. “I love the atmosphere and the excitement. It reminded me of a couple years ago, the first time we made it to the state duals, when Kermit Beckworth was our heavyweight. I love that atmosphere and excitement, the entire team gets into it. That’s what it’s all about.”

Bethel-Tate won the first match of the finals, with Reinert picking up a 9-6 win oer Jacob Hamm. The Tigers lost the next seven matches, a streak snapped by Mike Whittington at 160. Whittington pinned Colt Conover at 6:24 in the match, having rallied from a late deficit to force an overtime period.

Bethel-Tate’s last win came at 285, with Glenn picking up a victory by forfeit.

Donahue said his team should expect to battle Blanchester in this tournament for a while, as both teams are loaded with young wrestlers.

“We’ve got six or seven freshman, so that bodes well for the future,” Donahue said. “Blanchester is pretty young too. We lose a couple seniors, they lose a couple seniors. It’s going to be who works harder and who improves the most over the next year to get back to this point. I told them too, it’s not the wins and losses that define us. We go out to win every time, but if you’re working your tail off to get there, whether you win or lose it really doesn’t matter. It’s the work ethic and the things you’re doing to get to that point.”

This year’s tournament was a bit different than ones in years past. In previous seasons, the first handful of matches would be held one week, with the semifinals and finals held a week later. The new format this season wrestled all matches at one location, and Donahue said he liked the change.

“I kind of liked it,” Donahue said. “I was wondering how it would be, having to wrestle four matches. I thought we were a little bit flat going against Blanchester because we had a bit of an emotional dump after Greenon, but the same thing is going to happen in the individual tournament. You might have a tough match and you have to get up for the next match.”

All three schools are scheduled to participate in the Steve Shinkle Invitational on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

