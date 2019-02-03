March Madness is still a little over a month away, but Clermont County’s girls basketball teams found their place on the bracket earlier this afternoon.

The sectional tournament bracket draws were held today, with coaches meetings being held throughout the tri-state.

Division I meetings took place at Lakota East High School. West Clermont drew the No. 7 seed and a matchup against Colerain on Thursday, February 14 at 6 p.m. That game will be played at Lakota East.

With a win, the Lady Wolves would take on No. 9 seed Fairfield in the sectional final on Wednesday, February 20 at 6 p.m.

Milford is the No. 20 seed in the bracket. They will face the No. 22 seed, Harrison, on Saturday, February 16 at 4 p.m. at Lakota East.

In Division II, Goshen earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament. The Lady Warriors are slated to battle Wyoming at Walnut Hills High School on Saturday, February 16 at 12:30 p.m.

Later that same day, the No. 10 seeded New Richmond Lady Lions face off against the No. 9 seed, Taft. That game is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. at Walnut Hills.

Batavia drew the No. 11 seed in Division II. The Lady Bulldogs face former Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference foe Norwood at Walnut Hills High School on February 14 at 6 p.m.

The Division III seed meetings were held at Wilmington High School, a fitting location since all three Clermont County schools will return to the venue for sectional tournament play.

Clermont Northeastern begins their sectional tournament run with a matchup against No. 10 seed Madeira on February 14 at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Rockets drew the No. 13 seed in the tournament. With a win, the squad would advance to face SBAAC foe East Clinton on Tuesday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Bethel-Tate earned the No. 6 seed in Division III. The Lady Tigers battle league foe Blanchester on February 16 at 11 a.m. With a win, the team would face No. 3 seed Deer Park on Wednesday, February 20 at 6 p.m.

The county’s final Division III school drew a bye to the sectional finals. The Williamsburg Lady Wildcats are the No. 2 seed and await the winner of No. 15 North College Hill and No. 16 Aiken. Williamsburg’s game is slated to be played on February 19 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington High School.

Clermont County’s lone Division IV team also drew a first-round bye. The Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals are the No. 13 seed in the bracket and will face either No. 2 Cedarville or No. 9 Miami Valley Christian Academy at Monroe High School on February 19 at 6 p.m.

In addition to the basketball draws, the site selection for boys and girls bowling was held. Milford and West Clermont’s boys and girls teams will compete in the Division I sectional tournament at Crossgate Lanes.

Goshen’s boys team will compete in the Division I tournament at Colerain Bowl, while the girls squad is in the Division II contest at that same location. Bowlers from Batavia, Bethel-Tate, CNE, Felicity, and Williamsburg will also compete in the Division II tournament at Colerain Bowl.

New Richmond’s girls bowling team will join those schools in the Division II contest. The boys team will compete at the Division I event at Crossgate Lanes.

The boys basketball sectional tournament draw is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 10.

