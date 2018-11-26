With the number of Ohioans living with dementia rising, a new memory care community seeks to shatter expectations of what’s possible for those with the disease. Called The Gardens, it has opened on the campus of Pinebrook, a Watermark Retirement Community. Pinebrook, which also provides active independent and assisted living, is located at 5877 Wolfpen Pleasant Rd. Dementia diagnoses in Ohio are expected to rise nearly 14%, to 250,000, by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A key aspect of The Gardens is its caregivers, who have been trained and certified as “Nayas” through a partnership between Watermark and the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The word, which originated in ancient Sanskrit, refers to a wise guide and leader in the present moment.

“Our Nayas provide understanding and support to our residents, validating what they are thinking and feeling, rather than trying to correct them,” said Pinebrook Executive Director Kelly Sears. “We reaffirm who each resident is as a person, seeking to understand and fulfill needs they may not communicate but that are essential to their wellbeing and ability to live to the fullest.”

Residents of The Gardens and the Nayas participate side-by-side in the rhythm of day-to-day life, such as preparing and serving home-style meals and other activities that provide purpose and community.

“Carrying out a meaningful role in daily routines and contributing to others is important to everyone,” Sears said. “The Nayas offer just the right amount of support so that each resident is able to do so to their maximum capacity.”

Before residents move in, The Gardens’ staff conducts in-depth interviews with them and their families to ensure care and programming are tailored to individual needs and interests. Then residents become involved in opportunities that defy what’s expected for people with dementia. Among them are Watermark University, which provides a range of classes that introduce residents to new ideas and activities, and Extraordinary Outings, in which residents help plan excursions that could include camping, a trip to another city, and more.

The Gardens offers a home-like and secure environment with two country kitchens, a variety of common areas that bring people together, an outdoor courtyard with a resident garden, an on-premises salon and many other features. The Gardens’ Thrive dining provides well-balanced, nutritious meals with an experience that is joyful and dignified. Its Pantry Program offers personal space for residents to store their favorite foods and items for ready access. The community, which operates on a rental basis, can accommodate up to 40 residents.

“At The Gardens, our focus is on what our residents can do,” Sears said. “It’s also on encouraging them to try things they may have never done before, so they experience the joy and satisfaction that comes with discovering and accomplishing something new. After all, constantly learning, growing and sharing with other people is at the core of meaningful life for everyone.”

